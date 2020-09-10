Press Releases Makersmiths, LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Makersmiths, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: Makersmiths Teen Launches Desks for Distance

Purcellville, VA, September 10, 2020 --(



Colby was impressed by the Maryland nonprofit Desks for Dads and decided to turn his woodworking talent to a similar project for Loudoun County.



Working with local donors, Colby financed and built 40 desks and has orders for 29 more. However, with his own return to school, Colby is now working with the Purcellville Makersmiths shop steward, Dave Painter, and other Makersmiths woodworkers to develop an improved desk design that can be produced on the nonprofit organization’s industrial sized Computer Numerical Control (CNC) router and assembled by Makersmiths members.



For those wanting to help Colby’s Desks for Distance project, Makersmiths, a 501(c)3 non-profit, is accepting tax-deductible donations to offset the cost of materials and supplies. Donations can be made through their website. Purcellville, VA, September 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Makersmiths member Colby Samide, a Woodgrove High School junior has put his woodworking skills to the test making free student desks for local students who will be returning to school virtually.Colby was impressed by the Maryland nonprofit Desks for Dads and decided to turn his woodworking talent to a similar project for Loudoun County.Working with local donors, Colby financed and built 40 desks and has orders for 29 more. However, with his own return to school, Colby is now working with the Purcellville Makersmiths shop steward, Dave Painter, and other Makersmiths woodworkers to develop an improved desk design that can be produced on the nonprofit organization’s industrial sized Computer Numerical Control (CNC) router and assembled by Makersmiths members.For those wanting to help Colby’s Desks for Distance project, Makersmiths, a 501(c)3 non-profit, is accepting tax-deductible donations to offset the cost of materials and supplies. Donations can be made through their website. Contact Information Makersmiths, LLC

David Lang

571-246-6684



makersmiths.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Makersmiths, LLC