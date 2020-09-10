Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Toll Brothers Colorado Press Release

Receive press releases from Toll Brothers Colorado: By Email RSS Feeds: Toll Brothers at Montaine Opens Two Fully-Decorated Model Homes

Castle Rock, CO, September 10, 2020 --(



The 2,638-sq.-ft. Lathrop model home features a two-story family room with a wall of windows, an open floor plan, walk-in pantry, second-floor primary bedroom and a study near the front entry. The well-designed kitchen overlooks a bright casual dining area, and is equipped with a large center island with breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space, and roomy walk-in pantry.



The primary bedroom suite is complete with a sizable walk-in closet and spa-like bath with dual vanities, large glass-enclosed shower with seat and private water closet. Secondary bedrooms feature walk-in closets and shared full hall bath.



The 3,929-sq.-ft. Ogden model home offers luxurious family living with a first-floor primary bedroom suite. Its welcoming covered entry and impressive two-story foyer offer views of the formal dining room and expansive two-story great room with fireplace.



A bright breakfast area with access to a desirable covered patio overlooks the kitchen, equipped with a large center island with breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space, ample walk-in pantry, and pass-through access to the formal dining room.



From atop Mount Montaine, the highest point in the community and the highest vantage point throughout Castle Rock, there are remarkable views of Castle Rock’s famed buttes, towering trees, and varying topography in the area.



Montaine features clubhouses, pools, fitness centers, parks, and miles of walking, biking, and hiking trails. The community is located within the exceptional Douglas County School District, home to top-ranking schools year after year. It’s only 10 minutes from Old Town Castle Rock featuring local boutiques, dinning, and entertainment, and only 20 minutes from Park Meadows Mall, one of Colorado’s premier shopping destinations.



“Montaine residents can escape the daily hustle and bustle, even before pulling into their own driveway,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. Prices for homes begin in the upper-$400,000s to $1 million.



Montaine is conveniently located near Crystal Valley Pkwy. and Plum Creek Blvd., just 5 minutes south from Old Town Castle Rock, 15 minutes to Inverness, 15 minutes to E-470, 25 minutes to the DTC, and 45 minutes to Denver International Airport. For more information, call 720-649-5654 (Point Collection) or 720-649-5664 (Estates Collection), or visit LiveMontaine.com.



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers currently operates in 24 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL). For six years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.



*From FORTUNE. ©2020 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Castle Rock, CO, September 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- One of Toll Brothers’ newest Colorado communities is located in Montaine, a master-planned, resort-style community south of Castle Rock. The luxury home builder recently opened two fully-decorated model homes - the Lathrop in its Point Collection of homes and the Ogden in its Estate Collection.The 2,638-sq.-ft. Lathrop model home features a two-story family room with a wall of windows, an open floor plan, walk-in pantry, second-floor primary bedroom and a study near the front entry. The well-designed kitchen overlooks a bright casual dining area, and is equipped with a large center island with breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space, and roomy walk-in pantry.The primary bedroom suite is complete with a sizable walk-in closet and spa-like bath with dual vanities, large glass-enclosed shower with seat and private water closet. Secondary bedrooms feature walk-in closets and shared full hall bath.The 3,929-sq.-ft. Ogden model home offers luxurious family living with a first-floor primary bedroom suite. Its welcoming covered entry and impressive two-story foyer offer views of the formal dining room and expansive two-story great room with fireplace.A bright breakfast area with access to a desirable covered patio overlooks the kitchen, equipped with a large center island with breakfast bar, plenty of counter and cabinet space, ample walk-in pantry, and pass-through access to the formal dining room.From atop Mount Montaine, the highest point in the community and the highest vantage point throughout Castle Rock, there are remarkable views of Castle Rock’s famed buttes, towering trees, and varying topography in the area.Montaine features clubhouses, pools, fitness centers, parks, and miles of walking, biking, and hiking trails. The community is located within the exceptional Douglas County School District, home to top-ranking schools year after year. It’s only 10 minutes from Old Town Castle Rock featuring local boutiques, dinning, and entertainment, and only 20 minutes from Park Meadows Mall, one of Colorado’s premier shopping destinations.“Montaine residents can escape the daily hustle and bustle, even before pulling into their own driveway,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. Prices for homes begin in the upper-$400,000s to $1 million.Montaine is conveniently located near Crystal Valley Pkwy. and Plum Creek Blvd., just 5 minutes south from Old Town Castle Rock, 15 minutes to Inverness, 15 minutes to E-470, 25 minutes to the DTC, and 45 minutes to Denver International Airport. For more information, call 720-649-5654 (Point Collection) or 720-649-5664 (Estates Collection), or visit LiveMontaine.com.About Toll BrothersToll Brothers, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company founded in 1967, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Embracing an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service, Toll Brothers currently operates in 24 states nationwide, and is a publicly owned company with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TOL). For six years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.* Toll Brothers also has been honored as national Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.*From FORTUNE. ©2020 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Contact Information Toll Brothers Colorado

Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



www.tollbrothers.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Toll Brothers Colorado Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend