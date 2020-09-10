Nancy Phillips Associates Announces the Sale of Denecker Chevrolet in Middlebury, VT to Mackey Auto Group

Burlington, VT, September 10, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Mackey Auto Group is an up and coming New York and Vermont based regional group started by Chris Mackey whose first 25 years in the auto industry were spent as the CFO of a highly successful auto group specializing in luxury vehicles. Tom Denecker began his career in the auto industry selling cars in New York City. In 1992, he purchased a small Chevrolet dealership in Vermont and built it to it’s current state of high acclaim. Denecker Chevrolet is now housed in a new brand compliant facility and is consistently one of the highest volume Chevrolet dealerships in the state of Vermont.
The new dealership will be known as Middlebury Chevrolet and will be operated by the father and son team of Chris and Christopher Mackey while Tom Denecker himself will remain in place as General Manager.
About Nancy Phillips Associates
Nancy Phillips Associates is dedicated to providing comprehensive and highly personalized professional brokerage, valuation and consulting services for franchised automobile dealerships. Our business philosophy is based on integrity and discretion and our mission has always been to protect and represent the best interests of every client.