"The Donna Drake Show" Celebrates 12 Years on Air - Talk Series Airs Weekly Across the US

New York, NY, September 10, 2020



To date, The Donna Drake Show has featured over 7,500 interviews in its 600+ episodes.



Host and creator Donna Drake is an international award-winning creative artist, writer, producer, actor and influencer.



“When we launched the show 12 years ago, our intention was to deliver good news, inspiration and positive information to our viewers, and I am incredibly proud we have remained true to our mission,” said Drake. “I am grateful for our passionate audience, our loyal advertisers and the stations and platforms that carry our show.”



With studios in New York, The Donna Drake Show has produced episodes from across the US, Europe and Japan. Past celebrity guests include Jay Leno, Howie Mandell, Mel Brooks, Tony Bennett, Nelson DeMille, Gloria Estefan, Rita Moreno, Michael Strahan, Martha Wash, Eric Roberts, Tom Selleck, DNCE, Jeff Gordon, Kellie Pickler, Henry Winkler and more.



The winner of two Telly Awards, and honored by the United Nations for Global Citizenship, The Donna Drake Show airs across the US and in 25 countries, with a focus on topics of hope, motivation and resilience through empowering conversations. All episodes are filled exclusively with positive, uplifting news.



About The Donna Drake Show:

The Donna Drake Show: Live it Up! is a weekly, 30-minute television and digital talk series produced by Drake Media Network, Inc, which for the last 20 years has specialized in content strategy and video content production. Drake Media Network is also the creator of OTSN, The Online Trade Show Network and Virtual Gala Network. The Donna Drake Show airs weekly in New York on CBS's WLNY every Saturday at 6:30 am and is also available on Dish and DIRECTv. Digitally, The Donna Drake Show can be seen nationally and internationally on YouTube and several OTT and on demand platforms including Syncbak's VUit, FOOTPRINT Network and on Android, iOS, Apple TV and Roku.



