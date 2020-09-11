3 Weeks to Go Until UAV Technology 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: New Speaker announced for UAV Technology Conference – 3 weeks to go.

London, United Kingdom, September 11, 2020 --(



This year’s conference will include over 5 hours networking time and over 17 military and government expert speakers. The two-day platform will also aim to provide delegates some in-depth insights on UAS technology, ISR capabilities and other key topics from leading nations such as Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Greece, Italy, UK, USA and more.



Interested parties will be able to register for the event, where delegate bookings are only £499, whilst Military and Government personnel can join free of charge: http://www.uav-technology.org/PRcom8



September’s event delighted to have, Lieutenant Colonel Jason Rose, Deputy Operations Wing Commander, NATO Allied Ground Surveillance Force as the newest addition to the speaker line-up, where he will present exclusively on "NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance Force (NAGSF)"



• Program History

• Current Challenges

• Way Forward



Programme Highlights to look out for:



Colonel Cameron Pringle, Commander 319th Reconnaissance Wing, United States Air Force

"USAF Remotely Piloted Air Systems: Operational Perspective"



Colonel Gavin Rundle, CO Watchkeeper Force, British Army

"British Army Watchkeeper Force — ISTAR for IncreasedOperational Effectiveness"



Colonel Filippo Trigilio, 1st Office Chief, Airworthiness, Technical Vice Directorate, Safety, Italian Ministry of Defence

"Maintaining Safe and Efficient UAV Operations for the Italian Air Force"



Lieutenant Colonel Ralf Kleindienst, Programme Director, Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support

"Former PEGASUS (HALE) Airworthiness Qualification Plan - Blue Print for Foreign UAS Systems For Europe"



Lieutenant Colonel Nikolaos Oikonomakis, Contract - Programme Manager, General Directorate for Defence Investments & Armaments, Hellenic Ministry of National Defence

"Hellenic Air Force RPAS: Supporting Ground and Maritime Forces"



Squadron Leader Stu Watkinson, Remotely Piloted Air Systems Assistant Programme Manager, Royal Air Force

"Transforming the Royal Air Force’s RPAS Capabilities"



Officer Commanding, XIII Squadron, Royal Air Force

"RAF XIII Squadron: Operational RPAS Perspective"



Mr Bogdan Horvat, Executive Officer, NATO Allied Ground Surveillance Force Management Agency

"NATO Allied Ground Surveillance Force: Operating NATO’s Sovereign ISR Capability"



The full agenda are available to download at: http://www.uav-technology.org/PRcom8



UAV Technology

28th – 29th September 2020

Remote Access only

Sponsored by: AeroVironment, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and Leonardo



For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Justin Predescu jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6130

For delegate queries please contact Sadia Malick smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6748



For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:



London, United Kingdom, September 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- There is less than 3 weeks left until the UAV Technology interactive virtual conference takes place on the 28th – 29th September.This year's conference will include over 5 hours networking time and over 17 military and government expert speakers. The two-day platform will also aim to provide delegates some in-depth insights on UAS technology, ISR capabilities and other key topics from leading nations such as Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Greece, Italy, UK, USA and more.Interested parties will be able to register for the event, where delegate bookings are only £499, whilst Military and Government personnel can join free of charge: http://www.uav-technology.org/PRcom8September's event delighted to have, Lieutenant Colonel Jason Rose, Deputy Operations Wing Commander, NATO Allied Ground Surveillance Force as the newest addition to the speaker line-up, where he will present exclusively on "NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance Force (NAGSF)"• Program History• Current Challenges• Way ForwardProgramme Highlights to look out for:Colonel Cameron Pringle, Commander 319th Reconnaissance Wing, United States Air Force"USAF Remotely Piloted Air Systems: Operational Perspective"Colonel Gavin Rundle, CO Watchkeeper Force, British Army"British Army Watchkeeper Force — ISTAR for IncreasedOperational Effectiveness"Colonel Filippo Trigilio, 1st Office Chief, Airworthiness, Technical Vice Directorate, Safety, Italian Ministry of Defence"Maintaining Safe and Efficient UAV Operations for the Italian Air Force"Lieutenant Colonel Ralf Kleindienst, Programme Director, Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support"Former PEGASUS (HALE) Airworthiness Qualification Plan - Blue Print for Foreign UAS Systems For Europe"Lieutenant Colonel Nikolaos Oikonomakis, Contract - Programme Manager, General Directorate for Defence Investments & Armaments, Hellenic Ministry of National Defence"Hellenic Air Force RPAS: Supporting Ground and Maritime Forces"Squadron Leader Stu Watkinson, Remotely Piloted Air Systems Assistant Programme Manager, Royal Air Force"Transforming the Royal Air Force's RPAS Capabilities"Officer Commanding, XIII Squadron, Royal Air Force"RAF XIII Squadron: Operational RPAS Perspective"Mr Bogdan Horvat, Executive Officer, NATO Allied Ground Surveillance Force Management Agency"NATO Allied Ground Surveillance Force: Operating NATO's Sovereign ISR Capability"The full agenda are available to download at: http://www.uav-technology.org/PRcom8UAV Technology28th – 29th September 2020Remote Access onlySponsored by: AeroVironment, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and LeonardoFor sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Justin Predescu jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6130For delegate queries please contact Sadia Malick smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6748For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Carina Gozo

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020

Carina Gozo

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.uav-technology.org/PRcom8



