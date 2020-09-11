The Closet Works Makes Donations to Local Food Banks

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Closet Works, Inc. Press Release

The Closet Works made donations to several Food Banks in the Philadelphia area to help fight hunger in the community. They included Manna on Main, Keystone Opportunity Center and Hatfield Church of the Brethren Food Cupboard.

The first donation went to Manna on Main Street in Lansdale, PA. Manna on Main Street is committed to ending hunger in the North Penn region by providing food, fulfilling social service and education needs, and conducting community outreach. Through a food pantry and soup kitchen, emergency financial aid, counseling and referrals, and educational opportunities, they serve those in need with the hope “that everyone might be fed.” COVID-19 has made a substantial impact in their community and across Montgomery County. Since mid-March 2020, Manna has distributed to-go meals and pre-bagged perishable and non-perishable groceries to anyone visiting Manna needing food. They have also continued their Emergency Financial Assistance program, paying close and specific attention to the housing stability of their clients. Further, in mid-October, they will be welcoming a new cohort to their Common Grounds Food Service Training to Employment Program. While community needs have risen, Manna, buoyed by a generous community, has been able to address these needs and will continue to do so.



“We appreciate both the generosity and the desire of The Closet Works to support the community, especially during this particular time. The need is great, but Manna is able to continue serving and meeting the needs of the North Penn region because of the support of individuals, foundations, businesses—like The Closet Works—and so many others.” -Development Director – Vince Caperelli, Jr.



The second donation went to Keystone Opportunity Center in Souderton, PA. The mission of Keystone Opportunity Center is to help community members in need by offering a comprehensive array of social services that educate, encourage and empower them to become self-sufficient. These services include housing the homeless, feeding the hungry and educating adults. Keystone Opportunity Center operates a food pantry serving nearly 1,000 neighbors across the Souderton Area School District who are dealing with food insecurity. Pantry users qualify for assistance based on their income and are allowed to visit the pantry once per month to receive a 3-day emergency supply, along with donated items from local farms, grocers or individuals.



“We truly vale and appreciate the support of The Closet Works.” -Director of Resource Development Malcolm Friend



Lastly a donation was given to the Hatfield Church of the Brethren Food Cupboard. Hatfield Church of the Brethren Food Cupboard has been sanctioned / regulated for over thirty years by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture through the Share Food Program, the Montco Anti-Hunger Network (MAHN), and as an agent for Philabundance. Currently, they serve about 100 families in the Hatfield community equaling around 375 children, adults, and seniors monthly.



Their "staff" is made up entirely of volunteers, so all financial gifts are used for the purchase of food products.



“While we are fortunate enough to have some grant monies through the state, they are not enough to cover all our food product needs. Therefore, financial gifts like yours are needed for the continued success of our food cupboard. I was speaking with one of our senior volunteers about your donation. Her response: "That's fantastic, and just in time to cover our frozen meat purchase for the next month!" As one may glean from her response, meat is one of, if not the most, difficult food product for us to obtain. Our families and staff thank you.” -Director Clay Moyer



