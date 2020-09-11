Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CVMSDC Press Release

Receive press releases from CVMSDC: By Email RSS Feeds: Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council Honors the Legacy of Trailblazer Connia Watson Jr.

CVMSDC honors the memory of Connia Henry Watson Jr. (84) of Durham, North Carolina, who was born in Charlotte, N.C. on Jan. 1, 1936, and died on Aug. 25, 2020.

Charlotte, NC, September 11, 2020 --



A fervent supporter of his community, Watson was a long-time, active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Durham. At Covenant, he sang in three choirs, served as chairman of the Budget/Finance Committee, and he very proudly served as one of the mentors for youth in a neighboring community to the church. In addition, his service to the church extended to the broader Presbytery body where he served as commissioner to the Presbyterian General Assembly.



Watson spent his primary and secondary school years in Salisbury, N.C. He graduated from Price High School where he was an excellent academic student and performed very well athletically – becoming one of the “Four Horseman” running backs on the school’s state champion football team. He also was an inductee in the high school’s athletic Hall of Fame. Post high school, Watson became a 1957 graduate of North Carolina College at Durham (now North Carolina Central University) with a degree in Chemistry. After college, he began his career working in Washington, D.C., and then New York City, before returning to North Carolina and starting his life’s work with the North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company.



Watson demonstrated a strong acumen for this business early and quickly earned increasing positions of responsibility, as he was awarded district “Manager of the Year” in 1967. While progressing in his career, he prepared for and achieved the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) designation. Watson ultimately became the company’s Vice President, Agency Director and served in that capacity until his retirement in 1990.



Watson was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents Connia H. Watson Sr. and Mabel S. Watson; and his son-in-law Myles K. Hudson. Watson is survived by his wife, the former Zelphia Gray; his children, Cheryl W. Hudson, Gregory A. Watson and Gena Watson (daughter-in-law); sibling, Odell Watson and Annette O. Watson (sister-in-law) – along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom he loved dearly. In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging donations to Covenant Presbyterian Church Men’s Council Mentoring Program, located at 2620 Weaver Street, Durham, N.C. 27707.



About CVMSDC:

