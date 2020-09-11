Quadrant2Design Launch Fixed Price Exhibition Stands

When faced with a crisis, one event industry supplier has pulled out all the stops to ensure their products are relevant post-COVID. Instant quote, fixed priced exhibition stands from Quadrant2Design are the future.

Poole, United Kingdom, September 11, 2020 --(



Quadrant2Design, exhibition stand design, manufacturers and builders based in Poole, are excited to announce the launch of their latest product, ShellSmart. The new service allows people to design an exhibition stand in three steps and offers an instant quote, fixed price exhibiting solution starting at £1650 +VAT.



Quadrant2Design have transformed small and shell scheme spaces. Their fixed price small stands range from 3x3m to 6x4m. This new service allows you to design an exhibition stand in a few minutes, including unique design features such as high-level branding, product showcases and integrated AV. All of this transforms your shell scheme or small space into a fully-fledged exhibition stand with costs starting at £1650 + VAT.



ShellSmart™ offers exhibitors bespoke design at a fixed price, helping customers exhibit on a budget. For a limited time, Quadrant2Design are offering a free photo floor worth up to £1200 with every Fixed Price Small stand.



Alan Jenkins, Managing Director, wanted to bring innovative design to shell scheme booths and small spaces. He says, “The problem is made worse because most exhibition designers don’t take shell scheme projects seriously. Combine this with low client expectations and the result is poorly organised, incoherent design, that doesn’t live up to the possibilities.”



With business events due to restart on October 1, Quadrant2Design have already started taking enquiries for shell scheme conversions and fixed price small stands.



“The advantages are obvious; our designs are more noticeable, effective and professional-looking compared to similarly-sized exhibition stands.”



The launch of ShellSmart™ coincides with a difficult time for the events industry, but Quadrant2Design remain positive that the industry will bounce back. This new service offers exhibitors inherent value but also reduces overall costs for businesses looking to save money in the wake of the pandemic.



