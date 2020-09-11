KVAL Announces a Patent Issuance for KvalCAM - Computer-Aided-Machining Software to Further Develop the Next Generation of Door Machinery

Press Releases KVAL Inc. Press Release

About Kval Inc.: Kval Machinery sets the standard for residential and commercial door equipment, specializing in high quality and innovative CNC machines for door manufacturers and distributors alike. Kval is family-owned and operated that has served the woodworking industry since 1947. Third and fourth generations continue the Kval legacy by leading the industry in CNC technology, state-of-the-art machine software, robust safety features, and provide our customers with cutting edge support solutions. Petaluma, CA, September 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kval Inc., a manufacturer of high-production CNC door machinery specializing in residential prehung and architectural applications, announced today that the U.S. Patent Office has issued a patent approval for KvalCAM - a computer-aided machine software (CAM) developed and designed in-house by Kval’s team of engineers: Patent No. 10,739,749.The addition of KvalCAM software offers a state-of-the-art platform for door job management, powerful machine line integration, precise tooling configuration, multiple database selection, and automatic program adjustment for material variation. The advantage of an intuitive graphical interface (as seen in the image below) allows users to easily program hardware templates including hinges, mortise locks, card locks, exit devices, overhead closers, door bottoms, and flush bolts without knowledge of G-Code or other programming languages.“Patenting the KvalCAM machining software validates our commitment to innovation, enhancing Kval CNC machines to maximize quality while minimizing manufacturing time and cost for our customers,” said Nate Kvalheim, Sales Manager of Kval Inc. “And there’s more to come as this sector advances, and the demand for precision and efficiency continues.”To get more information about KvalCAM and to see our full lineup of Kval Door Machines, visit us online or call (800) 553-5825.About Kval Inc.: Kval Machinery sets the standard for residential and commercial door equipment, specializing in high quality and innovative CNC machines for door manufacturers and distributors alike. Kval is family-owned and operated that has served the woodworking industry since 1947. Third and fourth generations continue the Kval legacy by leading the industry in CNC technology, state-of-the-art machine software, robust safety features, and provide our customers with cutting edge support solutions. Contact Information KVAL Inc.

