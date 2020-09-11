Press Releases Ignitarium Press Release

Receive press releases from Ignitarium: By Email RSS Feeds: Ignitarium is Now Part of the Arm AI Partner Program

The partnership allows Ignitarium to accelerate implementation of compact neural networks on Arm platforms, especially targeting Audio AI solutions on Arm Cortex-M class devices.

San Jose, CA, September 11, 2020 --(



"Having worked for several years on building AI solutions targeting GPU, FPGA and other accelerators, we have developed a deep understanding of complex neural network architectures. Over the past year, we have been leveraging this pedigree to implement purpose-built tiny neural networks, enabling us to implement even video AI applications on micro-controller class devices. Our latest offering in this space is an On-Device Voice Command Recognition solution using our proprietary audio pre-processing and neural network pipeline, requiring only 38 KB RAM and 65 MHz clock speed on a Cortex-M4 based MCU. With our initiation into the Arm AI Partner Program, we look forward to greater collaboration opportunities with Arm and its wider partner ecosystem. We are especially excited about the introduction of the Arm Cortex-M55 and the Arm Ethos™-U55 microNPU and look forward to delivering advanced solutions around these in the future," said Sujeeth Joseph, Chief Product Officer at Ignitarium.



About Ignitarium

