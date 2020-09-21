The Gateway Family YMCA Awarded Grant Funds from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

Press Releases The Gateway Family YMCA Press Release

Rahway, NJ, September 21, 2020 --(



“The Gateway Family YMCA has served the local community for over 120 years,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO. “Our organization received a general operating support grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation as part of its $50 million effort to provide humanitarian aid to support organization helping some of the families and communities feeling the greatest strain under the COVID-19 health emergency.”



The Gateway Family YMCA provides housing and social services for over 300 individuals, families and veterans each evening through residential housing programs in Elizabeth and Plainfield, as well as supportive housing programs throughout Union County. The Y provides emergency, transitional, supportive and permanent affordable housing opportunities along with wraparound social services focusing on employment preparation, life skills and case management.



“We have seen an increased need for essential housing and social services during this global health crisis,” said Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We provide support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for the most vulnerable individuals, families and veterans in our community.”



The Gateway Family YMCA is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. Working locally, the Y focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y ensure that all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.



Colleen Clayton

908-249-4811



www.tgfymca.org



