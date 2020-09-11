Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

Receive press releases from iPOP! LA: By Email RSS Feeds: iPOP Alum Jake Short stars in Selena Gomez Helmed New Feature

Jake Short, iPOP Alum, is starring in "This is the Year," executive produced by Selena Gomez and directed by Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie.

Los Angeles, CA, September 11, 2020 --(



The teen comedy, "This Is the Year" centers on a nerdy high school senior Josh (Lorenzo Henrie). In the film Josh, attempts “a last-ditch effort to win over the girl of his dreams, embarking on a road trip with friends to see their favorite band at the hottest music festival of the year. Of course, he then discovers true love in the most unexpected place.”



The movie is the first ever virtual interactive premiere and included featured performances and a moderated Q&A from TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio. Proceeds from tickets purchased for the film premiere supported PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund.



Jake Short began his road to success after attending iPOP LA, the twice-annual Los Angeles based event. Along with his time on "A.N.T. Farm," Jake has also appeared in other hit Disney shows. This includes recurring roles on Mighty Med and Lab Rats: Elite Force. Jake can currently be seen on BBC Two’s "The First Team" alongside actor Will Arnett. The series debuted this year and centers around the misadventures of a fictional Premier League club. Jake also has two additional projects, "SuperCool" and "This Is the Year" which are both in post-production.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

310.463.7560 Los Angeles, CA, September 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- iPOP Alumni Jake Short’s latest film, "This is the Year" virtually premiere last week. The film is the directorial debut from Disney Star David Henrie and is executive produce by co-star Selena Gomez.The teen comedy, "This Is the Year" centers on a nerdy high school senior Josh (Lorenzo Henrie). In the film Josh, attempts “a last-ditch effort to win over the girl of his dreams, embarking on a road trip with friends to see their favorite band at the hottest music festival of the year. Of course, he then discovers true love in the most unexpected place.”The movie is the first ever virtual interactive premiere and included featured performances and a moderated Q&A from TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio. Proceeds from tickets purchased for the film premiere supported PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund.Jake Short began his road to success after attending iPOP LA, the twice-annual Los Angeles based event. Along with his time on "A.N.T. Farm," Jake has also appeared in other hit Disney shows. This includes recurring roles on Mighty Med and Lab Rats: Elite Force. Jake can currently be seen on BBC Two’s "The First Team" alongside actor Will Arnett. The series debuted this year and centers around the misadventures of a fictional Premier League club. Jake also has two additional projects, "SuperCool" and "This Is the Year" which are both in post-production.About iPOP!iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:iPOP! Media Relations310.463.7560 Contact Information iPOP! LA

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from iPOP! LA