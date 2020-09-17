Olivia Holt, iPOP Alum, Signs with 100 Management

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

iPOP Alumni Olivia Holt has signed with a new music rep, 100 Management ahead of the release of her new single “Love U Again.”

The news was announced exclusively by Variety last week and marks a major milestone for the actress and singer. After the news was announced, her record label Hollywood Records congratulated Olivia, saying in a statement:

“We are absolutely delighted to be working with Olivia and the team at Hollywood Records. Olivia’s a triple-threat artist already on her way to becoming a global superstar. She has a clear vision of what she wants to achieve and the music to get her there.”



Olivia’s new single “Love U Again” featuring R3HAB dropped last week on August 28 and follows her successful tracks “Generous” and “History.”



Olivia found immense success in the industry after attending iPOP LA, the twice-annual Los Angeles based event. Her first major roles include Disney XD’s ‘Kickin It’ and the Disney original movie ‘Girl vs. Monster’. Along with her success in acting, Olivia has also had a successful music career, even receiving a Radio Disney music award for her song “Had Me @ Hello”. Her next project will be in the upcoming Freeform series "Cruel Summer."



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.

