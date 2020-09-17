The Clearwater Community Volunteers Recognizes Volunteer Appreciation Day

Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

Clearwater, FL, September 17, 2020 --(



“Volunteers, using their own time, seek to tackle the problems that occur in our own backyards,” said Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center. “Without our volunteers we would not be able to achieve the things we do. It’s only with their help that we can unite nonprofit organizations, helping them form partnerships with like-minded groups. All of this is key to forming a grassroots movement to handle such things as hungry children or a polluted environment."



By way of example, the volunteers of CCV and other nonprofits completed a community clean-up in a Clearwater Community and volunteered their time at a drive-through food distribution to help over 200 families in July this year.



The CCV Center encourages other nonprofits to show their appreciation for their volunteers’ support in addressing a societal problem.



Soltero said, “Nonprofits and volunteers are the ones, after all, who set the example and lead the way towards improvement for others. As humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard wrote: ‘There are many people one influences. The influence can be good or it can be bad. Others around one cannot help but be influenced by this, no matter what they say.’ To our volunteers, we cannot thank you enough for what you do to help improve our neighborhoods.”



Nonprofits can utilize the CCV Center for their board meetings, community events for families and even fundraisers, if the charity is eligible to solicit funds.



Volunteers who are looking for opportunities to donate their time can contact the CCV Center directly to get help finding a local charity in need some additional hands.



To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



