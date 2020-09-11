Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Lori Epting PLLC Press Release

New Book Release: "Chaos to Connection, a Marriage Counselor's Candid Guide for the Modern Marriage"

An entertaining and expert-led guide to making your relationship thrive in chaotic times.

Charlotte, NC, September 11, 2020



“I tell my couples all the time that relationship distress is not unique - in fact, it’s normal, familiar, even expected. And it can be fixed,” states Lori Epting, L.C.M.H.C., author and licensed counselor. “I truly empathize with my clients because marriage is hard for me too: from a demanding job and crying children to never-ending laundry and now the added stress of a pandemic. But I have hundreds of hours of marriage trainings and client sessions under my belt, and all that knowledge is a game-changer for my marriage. That is why this book comes from such a personal, no-filter place. Fixing your marriage can seem daunting; cracking open this book does not have to be! All advice given in the book is realistic and attainable; it has worked with countless couples time and time again.”



“Chaos to Connection” highlights stories of her couples – and even her own – to help readers:



- Find their way out of the fight heard round the world: "My day was harder than yours."



- Understand why their communication with their partner needs work and what to do about it.



- Get out of the blame game: is it your fault or mine?



- Feel normal if their post-child sex-life is in shambles.



- Understand the reasons why they are stuck in the same old fights and learn how to get out of them.



- Develop ways to move through the inevitable hurts in ways that not only heal, but also bring them closer together.



Advance praise for Chaos to Connection:



“Reading this book is like sitting down with a seasoned counselor. The book stimulates the ‘Yes, we can make things better’ attitude. It is a hope-filled book for all who want a growing marriage.”

- Gary D. Chapman, PhD, author of “The 5 Love Languages”



“Blunt, brave, and bold!...a must read.”

- Katherine Wintsch, founder & CEO of the Mom Complex and author of “Slay Like a Mother”



“I didn’t think you could write an entertaining guide to couples’ healing, but Lori gets both the love and pain of relationships.”

- Robert Weiss, PhD, LCSW, CSAT, chief clinical officer of Seeking Integrity Treatment Centers and author of “Prodependence: Moving Beyond Codependency”



Trisha Smith

704-995-2605



loriepting.com



