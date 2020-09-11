Dallas Families Seek Safe Lice Treatment During COVID

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases LiceDoctors Press Release

As children return to school and families face the reality of COVID-19 head on, they also are dealing with another reality: head lice. September is Lice Awareness month as it is one of the peak months for head lice occurrences. Children returning to school have the misfortune of passing what is often not diagnosed head lice back and forth.

Dallas, TX, September 11, 2020 --(



LiceDoctors has been treating Dallas families for head lice for several years. According to owner, Karen Sokoloff, the incidence of head lice is on the rise in the area. Discovering that your child has lice during COVID presents unique challenges to families who want to safely eradicate the lice.



Parents wonder what do I do if I find head lice in my child and I don't want to go to a salon? Some have tried and failed to treat their kids on their own. It is hard to see the tiny nits (eggs) that camouflage in the hair and that is what parents are faced with doing. How to get rid of head lice during the pandemic is a question that parents are dealing with every day. Many parents fear going into storefronts for the risk of being exposed to the virus.



This is a reasonable fear and there are other options, according to Sokoloff. "You can try to treat your family on your own. Take your child to where there is bright light, such as outdoors, and look carefully through the hair. Using magnifiers will help to see the nits (eggs) which camouflage in the hair. They still may be hard to find so look carefully. If you leave any number of nits behind, you will have to start all over again in a few weeks. Pull out whatever you see and place against a white background. Nits will look brown."



Sokoloff reports, "Some families are able to get rid of their lice cases on their own, but it takes effort and time and often doesn't work. The problem is because the lice run away from light and the nits are small and blend in with the hair, it can be very difficult for an inexperienced person to eradicate lice. Super lice are very prevalent in Dallas which means these lice do not respond to chemical lice treatment. LiceDoctors has a better solution." The company sends a technician to your home which makes sense and families appreciate especially in the time of COVID. This minimizes the exposure to others that you would have in a public salon or clinic."



Whether you decide to self treat or bring in a professional lice treatment service. Keep in mind that lice are a nuisance but they don't cause disease. If the lice are causing extreme itchiness and your want treatment, call for help today. Lice will not go away by themselves. They only get worse with time as each louse lays 6-10 eggs a day for 30 days. LiceDoctors in-home lice treatment service offers help to Dallas families every day of the week and weekends. Contact Information LiceDoctors

Wendy Beck

800-224-2537



www.licedoctors.com



