Saint Louis Closet Co.

Saint Louis Closet Co. Donates Over $3,000 to KidSmart


Maplewood, MO, September 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Saint Louis Closet Co. has recently donated $3,007 to KidSmart through Closets for a Cause. These funds will assist the organization in equipping students, who live in poverty and attend high poverty schools, with the school supplies they need. The total amount is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout August.

So far in 2020, Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $18,622 to multiple local nonprofits, which also includes Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis, National Council of Jewish Women - St. Louis, and Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

Since opening in 2002, KidSmart has placed $60 million in free school supplies directly into the hands of 200,000 local-area students. The free supplies are distributed throughout each school year to 161 local schools and 4,000 classrooms. For more information, please visit www.kidsmartstl.org.

Each month, a new charity is selected for this dynamic effort. September’s selection is Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.

About Saint Louis Closet Co.

Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.

For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Saint Louis Closet Co.
Jennifer Williams
314-781-9000
www.stlouisclosetco.com

