Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases LiceDoctors Press Release

Receive press releases from LiceDoctors: By Email RSS Feeds: Chicago Families See Rise in Head Lice Cases Despite Decision to Postpone School Opening

August and September are the peak months of head lice sightings and this year is no different. Despite the decision to keep many camps closed and to postpone the opening of public schools, parents are still reporting high numbers of head lice.

Chicago, IL, September 11, 2020 --(



According LiceDoctors owner, Karen Sokoloff, "This time of the year is typically busy as kids get together in school after the summer break. The incidence usually starts with a couple of kids who come to school and may not even realize that they are carrying lice. We are frankly surprised at the number of calls we have been getting, given that kids are not returning to school."



Carrie W., a parent with three school age children, is one such example. "I saw my kids scratching their heads. At first I dismissed the notion of head lice because they did not go to camp this summer. When the scratching continued, I took a good look and there they were: heads full of lice eggs." Carrie says that she tried to treat the lice on her own because she did not want to expose the kids to other families during the COVID-19 pandemic. When self-treatment failed, she called LiceDoctors. "I was thrilled that one person comes right to my home. That certainly limits the exposure to others. The treatment worked like a charm and now I don't have to worry about the lice."



Sokoloff recommends that parents check their children on a weekly basis using bright light or natural outdoor light. "You are looking for nits the size of a sesame seed or tinier. They have a translucent shell and are glued to the hair. Most people will show signs of itching but not everyone will. If you find lice, we do not recommend chemicals as lice have mutated and are resistant to these products. Either try to hand pick yourself or call in a professional who knows what to look for and guarantees the work."



LiceDoctors has been treating families with head lice for 20 years and has tackled and cured infestations in over 500,000 children and adults. Technicians make house calls and have access to a protocol based on the science of lice that was developed 20 years ago by Dr. Stephen Beck, their on-staff medical doctor. According to Sokoloff, "The protocols technicians use are all-natural. Clients love that we make the process as convenient as possible by making house calls; this offers total privacy and total flexibility for each family member to resume his or her schedule rather that having to wait for others at a salon. The plan always works and we offer a full guarantee."



There are options out there for head lice removal. There is no need to suffer with this nuisance. Chicago, IL, September 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Many families in the Chicago area are facing the challenge of head lice; several cases of head lice have shown up and are causing headaches for families. This is a surprise for families whose kids have stayed closer to home and have been in less contact with other children. LiceDoctors Lice Treatment and Nit Removal Service reports that it has received above average number of calls from frustrated parents looking for relief from their problem. LiceDoctors is a national lice removal service that makes house calls to families in Chicago and all of its suburbs.According LiceDoctors owner, Karen Sokoloff, "This time of the year is typically busy as kids get together in school after the summer break. The incidence usually starts with a couple of kids who come to school and may not even realize that they are carrying lice. We are frankly surprised at the number of calls we have been getting, given that kids are not returning to school."Carrie W., a parent with three school age children, is one such example. "I saw my kids scratching their heads. At first I dismissed the notion of head lice because they did not go to camp this summer. When the scratching continued, I took a good look and there they were: heads full of lice eggs." Carrie says that she tried to treat the lice on her own because she did not want to expose the kids to other families during the COVID-19 pandemic. When self-treatment failed, she called LiceDoctors. "I was thrilled that one person comes right to my home. That certainly limits the exposure to others. The treatment worked like a charm and now I don't have to worry about the lice."Sokoloff recommends that parents check their children on a weekly basis using bright light or natural outdoor light. "You are looking for nits the size of a sesame seed or tinier. They have a translucent shell and are glued to the hair. Most people will show signs of itching but not everyone will. If you find lice, we do not recommend chemicals as lice have mutated and are resistant to these products. Either try to hand pick yourself or call in a professional who knows what to look for and guarantees the work."LiceDoctors has been treating families with head lice for 20 years and has tackled and cured infestations in over 500,000 children and adults. Technicians make house calls and have access to a protocol based on the science of lice that was developed 20 years ago by Dr. Stephen Beck, their on-staff medical doctor. According to Sokoloff, "The protocols technicians use are all-natural. Clients love that we make the process as convenient as possible by making house calls; this offers total privacy and total flexibility for each family member to resume his or her schedule rather that having to wait for others at a salon. The plan always works and we offer a full guarantee."There are options out there for head lice removal. There is no need to suffer with this nuisance. Contact Information LiceDoctors

Wendy Beck

800-224-2537



www.licedoctors.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from LiceDoctors Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend