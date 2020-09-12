Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Softline Group Press Release

Receive press releases from Softline Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Softline Opens an Office in London

Softline has opened a new office in London to support the continued growth and expansion of global business.

The address of Softline London is 26-28 Hammersmith Grove, London W6 7HA.



"Opening an office in London is an important step in Softline's international expansion. This process will certainly continue, adding to our global footprint adds to our existing expertise and makes our relations with key partners and vendors more efficient. These moves continue to help Softline firmly establish itself as a renowned worldwide IT solution and service provider," comments Igor Borovikov, Chairman of the Board, Softline.



Softline currently operates in 50+ countries with operations in Russia, Latin America, APAC, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia. The company has extensive expertise in hardware, software and a wide range of services in digital transformation, cloud and cyber security. The Softline Group has products and technologies from over 3,000 vendors and employs 4,700 people worldwide.



About us:



Softline is a leading global Information Technology solutions and services provider focused on emerging markets of Eastern Europe, Americas, and Asia. We help our customer achieve digital transformation and protect their business with cybersecurity technologies. Our services include end-to-end technology solutions, public and private clouds, software and hardware provisioning and broad array of associated services.



Softline’s 2019 turnover exceeded $1.54 Billion US dollars with sales growth 13.2% in the Group of Companies. Softline has offices in 50 countries and 95 cities worldwide. With more than 25 years of distinguished history we have managed to grow rapidly while consolidating technology expertise and a business model encompassing all emerging markets.



We serve over 60 000 Enterprise and SMB clients, both from private and public sectors. Over 1500 account managers, 1000 solution sales and technical presale professionals and 1000 engineers and technical specialists help our customers navigate through the ever-changing complex IT environment. We build long-term relationships with our clients, partners and employees.



Softline has partnerships with more than 3000 software and hardware manufacturers and has highest partner status with all our key partners. We provide a unique marketing and sales channel for our partners in all the markets where we operate. Softline is always customer centric and provides brand independent solutions which best serve customer’s needs.



For more information, please visit www.softline.com



Contacts:



Valeriya Aver

Head of International Public Relations Department in Softline

