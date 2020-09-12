PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Inovar Consulting

Press Release

Receive press releases from Inovar Consulting: By Email RSS Feeds:

Inovar Consulting and RedPeak Announce Their Global Strategic Partnership


Inovar Consulting is proud to announce its partnership with digital transformation specialists, RedPeak.

Hyderabad, India, September 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- This partnership helps RedPeak inflate its team as well as bring in new services such as Architecture Consulting, testing, and DevOps framework.

With Inovar also growing, the partnership between these two organizations will help them market the US as well as other regions of the globe. This partnership will expand service capabilities as well as create product-oriented services around testing and DevOps. Thus, creating a form of Business and Technical consulting support to both companies.

About RedPeak:
RedPeak is a full-service digital agency, bringing digital transformation to companies through innovative designing and crafting beautiful digital products, brands, and experiences. They support businesses on the next step in their journey.

About Inovar Consulting:
Inovar is a digital transformation corporate consultancy headquartered in Hyderabad, India. We help organizations reimagine their business by building impactful Digital Transformation solutions powered by the latest technologies. Our highly experienced team members understand the need-of-the-hour better and with the help of Digital Transformation, provide state-of-the-art solutions to build trustworthy customer relationships.
Contact Information
Inovar Consulting
Jerry Roy
040 6111 6985
Contact
https://www.inovarconsulting.co.in/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Inovar Consulting
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help