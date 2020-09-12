Press Releases Inovar Consulting Press Release

Receive press releases from Inovar Consulting: By Email RSS Feeds: Inovar Consulting and RedPeak Announce Their Global Strategic Partnership

Inovar Consulting is proud to announce its partnership with digital transformation specialists, RedPeak.

Hyderabad, India, September 12, 2020 --(



With Inovar also growing, the partnership between these two organizations will help them market the US as well as other regions of the globe. This partnership will expand service capabilities as well as create product-oriented services around testing and DevOps. Thus, creating a form of Business and Technical consulting support to both companies.



About RedPeak:

RedPeak is a full-service digital agency, bringing digital transformation to companies through innovative designing and crafting beautiful digital products, brands, and experiences. They support businesses on the next step in their journey.



About Inovar Consulting:

Inovar is a digital transformation corporate consultancy headquartered in Hyderabad, India. We help organizations reimagine their business by building impactful Digital Transformation solutions powered by the latest technologies. Our highly experienced team members understand the need-of-the-hour better and with the help of Digital Transformation, provide state-of-the-art solutions to build trustworthy customer relationships. Hyderabad, India, September 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This partnership helps RedPeak inflate its team as well as bring in new services such as Architecture Consulting, testing, and DevOps framework.With Inovar also growing, the partnership between these two organizations will help them market the US as well as other regions of the globe. This partnership will expand service capabilities as well as create product-oriented services around testing and DevOps. Thus, creating a form of Business and Technical consulting support to both companies.About RedPeak:RedPeak is a full-service digital agency, bringing digital transformation to companies through innovative designing and crafting beautiful digital products, brands, and experiences. They support businesses on the next step in their journey.About Inovar Consulting:Inovar is a digital transformation corporate consultancy headquartered in Hyderabad, India. We help organizations reimagine their business by building impactful Digital Transformation solutions powered by the latest technologies. Our highly experienced team members understand the need-of-the-hour better and with the help of Digital Transformation, provide state-of-the-art solutions to build trustworthy customer relationships. Contact Information Inovar Consulting

Jerry Roy

040 6111 6985



https://www.inovarconsulting.co.in/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Inovar Consulting