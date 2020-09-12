Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Real Estate Broker Andrew Vac Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Sarasota, Florida, Office

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Sarasota, FL, September 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Veteran real estate broker Andrew Vac has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Sarasota office. He returns to RE/MAX after four years with the Matusiak/Vac Real Estate Group.During his 33-year career in real estate, Vac has been a consistent multimillion-dollar producer, selling an average of three to five units monthly from Anna Maria Island to south Venice. He holds the Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) and Certified Real Estate Brokerage Manager (CRB) designations.Vac is active in the industry, serving as a past president, director, and chair of numerous committees for the local Realtor board, and as an instructor for the new licensee Orientation Program and the Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI) sales and marketing course. He also served as a director and committee chair for the Florida Association of Realtors.He is also very involved in the community, as past president of the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce and St. Armands Circle Association, among numerous others.Born in Athens, Greece, Vac graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He attends St. Martha Catholic Church and enjoys reading, oil painting, water sports, and especially sailing.The Sarasota office is located at 2000 Webber Street. Vac can be reached at (941) 350-6577 or andrew@andrewvac.com.RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Alliance Group

