Realtor Erica Giesler Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Sarasota, Florida, Office

Sarasota, FL, September 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Erica Giesler has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group as a Realtor in the Sarasota office.

With a successful background in sales and six years of local real estate experience, she brings considerable people skills, a strong work ethic, a commitment to customer satisfaction.

Originally from Jamestown, New York, Giesler moved to Tampa in 2007. She worked for L'Oreal as a Distribution Sales Consultant and for ADP as a District Manager, both in the Tampa Bay area. She moved to Sarasota in early 2011.

In her leisure time, Giesler enjoys relaxing on the beach, boating, entertaining and, most of all, spending quality time at home with her husband Erik, son Connor, and daughter Ava.

The Sarasota office is located at 2000 Webber Street. Giesler can be reached at (813) 352-4008 or erica.giesler@gmail.com.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



