Giftapart Discounts Products from Hundreds of Known Retailers

Marketplace exclusively providing known retailers, with a full-featured event planner and new innovative gift registry system, provides discounts on all products.

Somerville, NJ, September 14, 2020 --



“We are excited to announce that, for a limited time, Giftapart will offer a flat-out five percent discount on all products instead of the Cashback Rewards,” said Filipe Pedroso, founder and CEO of Giftapart. “Now, without a doubt, Giftapart provides the best bargains for anything anyone needs.”



“Discounts up to five percent will apply all through the month of September. We call it Wow Now Cash,” said Liana Pedroso, CAO of Giftapart. “With back to school and the holidays on the horizon, Giftapart’s bargains can be a big help for families in these challenging COVID times.”



“Giftapart’s founders have a history of community service,” said Kevyn Jaremko, Director of Software Development. “So it’s no surprise that they’re always thinking of ways to give back. Whether through the Giftapart Foundation, free Giftapart+ to seniors and healthcare workers, GiftapartEd to support education, and now this, it’s in our Giftapart DNA to give back.”



“Gifting is a big part of what Giftapart does,” added Filipe Pedroso. “Giftapart provides the world’s first and only place where anyone can make a gift registry and control the precise order that the gifts are funded. For the first time in the world, gift receivers can actually get what they need in the order they want. A couple getting married can get that pricey refrigerator before the bed sheets, plates and silverware.”



Giftapart also provides a full-featured event planner. Giftapart users can create an event invitation, custom decorate their event webpage, invite all their friends, easily see everyone’s RSVP statuses, link their gift lists, and use the dedicated social feed for event chatter and media sharing.



Filipe Pedroso added: “Using Giftapart’s event planner, everyone can chat using the built-in direct messaging or by posting on the event’s social feed. Plus there’s no better way to share all the event media, like selfies, video and all the great shots, then by using the Giftapart event planner. The social feed is awesome to share stories and media, making events more exciting than ever.”



Giftapart is a conglomerate of related services, and a one-stop shop for people’s gifting, partying and shopping needs. “Someone having a birthday party, a wedding or a housewarming party can simply find all the things they need, put them on a gift list, organize the list in priority of need, create the event invitation, invite and track guests, and stay connected with guests throughout the entire process, and get all the gifts they really want, all through the Giftapart platform,” commented Filipe Pedroso.



Giftapart can be found on any browser at https://giftapart.com and on both Apple App and Google Play stores.



About Giftapart



Giftapart Inc. has developed an innovative new ecommerce marketplace revolutionizing gifting. The company was established in 2017 and is headquartered in Somerville, New Jersey. The company’s software systems and methods have resulted in the filing of numerous International patents. Giftapart currently provides over 25,000,000 products from hundreds of known and trusted retailers, and is available on any browser, Apple App store, and Google Play store. Giftapart is led by award-winning attorney and 3-time elected Councilman Filipe Pedroso, Esq., Founder, CEO and Board Member, as well as its other Board members: Liana Pedroso (a public relations and corporate communications expert with international experience and Master’s Degrees in the field from both Bashkir and New York University); Jeffrey Vanderbeek (prior owner and Chairman of the NJ Devils NHL franchise and The Prudential Center; and former Managing Partner responsible for Capital Markets at Lehman Bros.); and Henrique Pedroso (a serial entrepreneur and law school graduate, grew and led his businesses with hundreds of employees from the ground-up into successful ventures). Contact Information Giftapart Inc.

Liana V. Pedroso

551-202-8008



https://giftapart.com

Chief Administrative Officer

Dir., Corp. Communications & Public Relations

892 US 22, 2nd Floor

Somerville, NJ 08876

(551) 202-8008 Extension 4077



