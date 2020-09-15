HealtheFirst Selects Dr. Tim Stark as New Board Member

Press Releases HealtheFirst Press Release

HealtheFirst BPM – Case Management SaaS Tech today announced that its CEO has appointed Dr. Tim Stark as board member.

“I am honored to be a member of HealtheFirst’s board. It is a privilege to be part of an organization that delivers high quality services and innovative solutions to great clients,” said Dr. Stark. “This is an organization led by a great purpose – to make a positive, long-term impact that matters to everyone that HealtheFirst touches. I will do my best to support our leaders and team to make case management and business processes better using HealtheFirst’s high quality technology.”



“We are thrilled to have Dr. Stark on our team. His business ownership and development skills along with global experiences in education leadership and healthcare delivery are phenomenal. Global connections and industry leadership in innovating chiropractic education and services delivery make Tim the perfect addition to our board at HealtheFirst,” said CEO Steve Clute.



