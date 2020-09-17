The Garam Group Enhances HIPAA Compliance with Compliancy Group

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Garam Group Press Release

The Garam Group demonstrates its continued commitment to compliance with federal HIPAA regulation by completing Compliancy Group's proprietary HIPAA compliance methodology.

Syracuse, NY, September 17, 2020



HIPAA is made up of a set of regulatory standards governing the security, privacy, and integrity of sensitive health care data, called protected health information (PHI). PHI is any demographic health care-related information that can be used to identify a patient. If vendors who service health care clients come into contact with PHI in any way, those vendors must be HIPAA compliant.



The Garam Group has completed Compliancy Group's Six Stage Implementation Program, adhering to the necessary regulatory standards outlined in the HIPAA Privacy Rule, HIPAA Security Rule, HIPAA Breach Notification Rule, HIPAA Omnibus Rule, and HITECH. These standards have been heavily vetted against the letter of the law and meet federal NIST requirements. The Garam Group's good faith effort toward HIPAA compliance through the use of The Guard has been verified by the HIPAA subject matter experts and Compliance Coaches at Compliancy Group.



The HIPAA Seal of Compliance is issued to organizations that have implemented an effective HIPAA compliance program through the use of The Guard, Compliancy Group's proprietary compliance tracking solution.



The Garam Group has completed the Compliancy Group Implementation Program under the guidance of Compliancy Group's team of expert Compliance Coaches®. The important intersection between HIPAA compliance and data security is often lost on IT providers working in the health care space. Clients are becoming more aware of the requirements of HIPAA compliance--and forward-thinking providers like The Garam Group choose the HIPAA Seal of Compliance to differentiate their services.



About Compliancy Group:

Compliancy Group simplifies HIPAA compliance so that health care professionals can confidently run their practice. The Guard™ is our simple, cost-effective, web-based solution. Users are guided by our team of expert Compliance Coaches™ to Achieve, Illustrate, and Maintain™ total HIPAA compliance. Visit https://www.compliancy-group.com or call 855.854.4722 to learn how simple compliance can be.



About The Garam Group:

For over 20 years The Garam Group has partnered with clients throughout Central New York to take care of all their technology and telecommunications needs.



Their comprehensive managed IT support and cloud hosted phone system provides businesses with everything they need for one cost-effective monthly fee. They are committed to providing their clients with high quality service and support. Visit https://www.garamgroup.com or call 315-473-9600 for more information.



Michelle Salvagno

315-473-9600



https://www.garamgroup.com/



