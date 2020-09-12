Santa Saves Christmas 2020 Through TalktoSanta.com

Press Releases Talk to Santa Press Release

Talk to Santa

Talk to Santa allows children, family, and friends to participate in a live video conference call with Santa Claus from up to five locations anywhere in the world.

Lakewood, CO, September 12, 2020 --(



Talk To Santa, an interactive Santa Claus experience using the power of the internet, is saving Christmas this year by connecting children directly to Santa through live video chat experiences.



Each live video conference call is approximately 10 minutes long where children can share their wishes for Christmas with Santa. Children are in complete amazement on how Santa really knows everything.



“This was a fantastically magical experience for the kiddos! Thank you, Santa!” –Parent, Jena B.



Celebrating its sixth year, Talk to Santa is keeping the magic of Christmas alive through this wonderful experience that children and their families will remember for the rest of their lives. Participants receive an official invitation to talk to Santa, a certification of standing on Santa’s Nice List, and a copy of the live video that can be downloaded and shared with family or on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.



“This was great! Thank you so much! The kids were stunned! Awesome, thank you, thank you! Would recommend this to anyone!" – Parent, Sairyn S.



Additionally, Santa Claus is available to record a personalized video for family, friends, co-workers, classrooms, and more. This 5-8 minute video features a custom personalized greeting, an official Nice List certificate from Santa, and an official birthday email from the North Pole during the year, among other exciting features.



Parents wanting to learn more, please visit TalkToSanta.com.



Mike Trahan

303-807-5220‬



https://talktosanta.com



