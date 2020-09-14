Press Releases MyRegistry.com Press Release

Receive press releases from MyRegistry.com: By Email RSS Feeds: Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association Partners with MyRegistry to Share Baby Safety Tips

MyRegistry.com and JPMA, the leading source for baby product information and education, highlight Baby Safety Month with “How to Create a Safe Sleep Environment for Baby” and more.

Fort Lee, NJ, September 14, 2020 --(



Setting the industry standard for quality and safety for baby and children’s products for more than 40 years, JPMA advocates for safety through product certification programs and legislative and regulatory involvement, and also serves as a comprehensive source for baby product information and education for parents, providing parents with peace of mind by allowing them to choose the safest products for their families with confidence. The JPMA Certification Seal assures that each product has been independently and stringently sample tested to meet the highest standards for safety, performance, and functionality, as well as meeting the minimum government requirements based on safety and use.



JPMA’s Baby Safety Month guides on MyRegistry offer crucial safety information to expecting and new parents in a location where they already have an established relationship: their baby registry website.



“We are proud to honor Baby Safety Month with our partners at JPMA,” says MyRegistry president Nancy Lee. “JPMA is a trusted organization that puts baby safety first, and together we can offer parents reliable advice and help them choose the best baby products for their families.”



About MyRegistry.com

MyRegistry.com is the premier destination for Universal Wish List services. The company provides its users with the ability to create one centralized Wish List for any occasion. Registrants can add items from any store in the world with the company’s easy-to-install, easy-to-use browser extension.



MyRegistry is also the largest Universal Gift Registry software provider to U.S. and Canadian retailers. Businesses that use the company’s customizable, end-to-end gift registry solution are able to tap the massive (and growing!) gift industry. Easy to implement, cost-effective, and quick to market, with precise reporting and an optional in-store kiosk system, a Universal Gift Registry powered by MyRegistry.com is the next digital utility for retailers of all sizes. MyRegistry - All stores, One registry.® Fort Lee, NJ, September 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- MyRegistry.com, the leading destination for Universal Gift Registry services for babies, weddings, and all of life’s gift-giving occasions, is partnering with the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA), in honor of Baby Safety Month. JPMA’s experts are providing content to MyRegistry.com’s Baby Guide section, sharing their expertise on safe baby products and baby safety in and out of the home with MyRegistry’s baby registrants and new parents. “How to Create a Safe Sleep Environment for Baby” is available now on MyRegistry.com, and an upcoming guide to “Car Seat Tips for Baby’s Safest Ride” is scheduled for publication on September 15.Setting the industry standard for quality and safety for baby and children’s products for more than 40 years, JPMA advocates for safety through product certification programs and legislative and regulatory involvement, and also serves as a comprehensive source for baby product information and education for parents, providing parents with peace of mind by allowing them to choose the safest products for their families with confidence. The JPMA Certification Seal assures that each product has been independently and stringently sample tested to meet the highest standards for safety, performance, and functionality, as well as meeting the minimum government requirements based on safety and use.JPMA’s Baby Safety Month guides on MyRegistry offer crucial safety information to expecting and new parents in a location where they already have an established relationship: their baby registry website.“We are proud to honor Baby Safety Month with our partners at JPMA,” says MyRegistry president Nancy Lee. “JPMA is a trusted organization that puts baby safety first, and together we can offer parents reliable advice and help them choose the best baby products for their families.”About MyRegistry.comMyRegistry.com is the premier destination for Universal Wish List services. The company provides its users with the ability to create one centralized Wish List for any occasion. Registrants can add items from any store in the world with the company’s easy-to-install, easy-to-use browser extension.MyRegistry is also the largest Universal Gift Registry software provider to U.S. and Canadian retailers. Businesses that use the company’s customizable, end-to-end gift registry solution are able to tap the massive (and growing!) gift industry. Easy to implement, cost-effective, and quick to market, with precise reporting and an optional in-store kiosk system, a Universal Gift Registry powered by MyRegistry.com is the next digital utility for retailers of all sizes. MyRegistry - All stores, One registry.® Contact Information MyRegistry.com

Elizabeth Daleske

646-946-0221



myregistry.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MyRegistry.com