Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases EPI Press Release

Receive press releases from EPI: By Email RSS Feeds: SUPERNAP Italia Becomes the Only Operational Data Center in Italy to Earn ANSI/TIA-942 Rated 4 (Tier 4) Certification from EPI

Milan, Italy, September 13, 2020 --(



The second Data Hall completes the first module of the data center, increasing the space dedicated to customers to accommodate another 1,000 racks, each able to power up to 40 kW. With more than 60% already sold, the second Data Hall is now operational to host the infrastructure of both new customers (cloud providers, system integrators or enterprises) and existing customers in the first Data Hall who have decided to expand.



The Rated 4 certification is administered by EPI. EPI is the first and currently the only Conformity Assessment Body (CAB) accredited by the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), an organization accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) that develops industry standards for a wide range of communication technologies. Among them is ANSI/TIA-942, the world’s most complete and followed data center facility design standard. ANSI/TIA-942 addresses not only electrical and mechanical systems but also includes telecom and network architecture, electrical design, system redundancy, risk management, environmental control, energy savings, site location, architecture, fire safety, physical security and more. The standard offers full transparency, allowing the public to access and review design requirements and audit criteria. It is also the only data center facilities standard with an official accreditation scheme to ensure audit and certificate quality.



"Being currently the only ANSI/TIA-942 CAB in the world is a recognition of EPI having both in-depth expertise on the ANSI/TIA-942 standard and high quality audit and certification services," explains Edward Van Leent, CEO of EPI. “We have worked diligently with the SUPERNAP Italia team over the past few months and we remain impressed by their attention to detail and precision in design, construction and operations. It is with great pleasure that we award the ANSI/TIA-942 certification to SUPERNAP and we look forward to certifying their future facilities."



"We are undoubtedly satisfied to be the first operational data center in Italy to have earned Rated 4 certification also of the second Data Hall,” confirmed Sherif Rizkalla, CEO of SUPERNAP Italia, “which will allow us to offer our numerous customers the opportunity to be present with their data and servers in our technological spaces, in complete safety, in a totally unique environment, with 24x7 control and monitoring, confirmed by the industry’s most important data center certification body." Rizkalla continued, "In SUPERNAP Italia there are companies and system integrators of all sizes and the goal is to grow further, both in size and in number of customers. Our Siziano campus measures about 100,000 square meters, so there is ample room for growth."



The ANSI/TIA 942 Rated 4 certification of the second Data Hall joins those already obtained for SUPERNAP’s first Data Hall relative to fault tolerance, environmental management, information security management system, health and safety management, and energy management of ISO, the international organization for standardization. Milan, Italy, September 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SUPERNAP Italia, the most advanced data center in Southern Europe, has achieved the ANSI/TIA-942 Rated 4 (formerly known as Tier 4) Design certification also for the second Data Hall of the first module of the data center, becoming the first operational data center in Italy to do so. It will soon also be awarded the Rated 4 Facility certification, confirming the high standards offered by the Switch-patented technology used in SUPERNAP Italia data centers.The second Data Hall completes the first module of the data center, increasing the space dedicated to customers to accommodate another 1,000 racks, each able to power up to 40 kW. With more than 60% already sold, the second Data Hall is now operational to host the infrastructure of both new customers (cloud providers, system integrators or enterprises) and existing customers in the first Data Hall who have decided to expand.The Rated 4 certification is administered by EPI. EPI is the first and currently the only Conformity Assessment Body (CAB) accredited by the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), an organization accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) that develops industry standards for a wide range of communication technologies. Among them is ANSI/TIA-942, the world’s most complete and followed data center facility design standard. ANSI/TIA-942 addresses not only electrical and mechanical systems but also includes telecom and network architecture, electrical design, system redundancy, risk management, environmental control, energy savings, site location, architecture, fire safety, physical security and more. The standard offers full transparency, allowing the public to access and review design requirements and audit criteria. It is also the only data center facilities standard with an official accreditation scheme to ensure audit and certificate quality."Being currently the only ANSI/TIA-942 CAB in the world is a recognition of EPI having both in-depth expertise on the ANSI/TIA-942 standard and high quality audit and certification services," explains Edward Van Leent, CEO of EPI. “We have worked diligently with the SUPERNAP Italia team over the past few months and we remain impressed by their attention to detail and precision in design, construction and operations. It is with great pleasure that we award the ANSI/TIA-942 certification to SUPERNAP and we look forward to certifying their future facilities.""We are undoubtedly satisfied to be the first operational data center in Italy to have earned Rated 4 certification also of the second Data Hall,” confirmed Sherif Rizkalla, CEO of SUPERNAP Italia, “which will allow us to offer our numerous customers the opportunity to be present with their data and servers in our technological spaces, in complete safety, in a totally unique environment, with 24x7 control and monitoring, confirmed by the industry’s most important data center certification body." Rizkalla continued, "In SUPERNAP Italia there are companies and system integrators of all sizes and the goal is to grow further, both in size and in number of customers. Our Siziano campus measures about 100,000 square meters, so there is ample room for growth."The ANSI/TIA 942 Rated 4 certification of the second Data Hall joins those already obtained for SUPERNAP’s first Data Hall relative to fault tolerance, environmental management, information security management system, health and safety management, and energy management of ISO, the international organization for standardization. Contact Information EPI

Paige Fong

+65 – 6733 5900



www.epi-ap.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from EPI Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend