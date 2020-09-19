Propel Guru Announces a Free Webinar on How to Maintain a Balance Between Professional and Personal Lives

Burnaby, Canada, September 19, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Propel Guru, a Digital Marketing and Website Development Company in Canada, has announced that it will be hosting a free webinar on How To Maintain A Balance Between Professional And Personal Lives on September 30, 2020 (Wednesday) at 11 am EST (3 pm GMT and 8:30 pm IST).
The webinar will be presented by Grace Grossmann, Well-Being Coach and Yoga Teacher, and Ajay Dubedi, the CEO and Founder of Propel Guru.
This health and wellness webinar will help attendees make more money and still stay close to peace and satisfaction as a result of having improved productivity, success, focus, and above all the right balance in all areas of your life. It will also help them increase the revenues for their company, department, or business by providing tips, information, and tools for how to have a healthy work life-balance and be more effective, productive, and engaged in all areas of the life.
In this webinar, attendees will learn:
How to speed up the process of self-recognition and the path to a better self-awareness
Enhance the freedom to choose your response to stimulus
Mindfulness & Self-Awareness Training to become a powerful leader
How to couple self-awareness with communications to address project issues
How to embrace Personal Reflection and Self Awareness
The crucial “flip” in thinking that you must make to transition to leading others for the first time
The key skills that all leaders of people and projects must build and continuously hone
Identifying what balance is with the mind and body (self-awareness)
Knowing your boundaries and becoming aware of your surroundings (mindfulness)
Balancing stillness in solitude/connection with others
How Coaching can help guide you to find/stick to inner balance?
Who should attend:
Managers of people or projects looking for tips to develop themselves into better leaders
Talent Management or Learning & Development professionals responsible for developing first-time, first-level, or frontline leaders; or those seeking to understand innovative approaches to developing their talent or those who want to discover inner peace
About Grace Grossmann
Grace Grossmann is a popular Well-Being Coach and Yoga Teacher who has previously worked as an English Language Assistant at the British Council. She empowers clients through setting mantras and offering daily mindfulness techniques and provides meditation and yoga classes.
Grace formulates unique plans to suit each client's dietary needs, work routines, and personal goals to be achieved and also contributes monthly articles to the UK's most talked-about Yoga magazine.
About Ajay Dubedi
Ajay Dubedi has more than 15 years of experience in leading business operations and client management in the segments of digital marketing and CRM. Ajay is driven by test-driven development paradigms, and exceedingly collaborative across all disciplines (from stakeholders to product to design to development to users – and back again).
About Propel Guru
Propel Guru is a top-of-the-line creative digital marketing company that is dedicated to creating memorable and enriching digital experiences. It provides ingenious and innovative sales, lead generation, email marketing, graphical content, and digital marketing solutions to small, medium, large, and Fortune 500 Companies.
Users can register for this webinar by visiting the Webinars' section on the Propel Guru website.
