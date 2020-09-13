Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CoverMe, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from CoverMe, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Encrypted Messaging App CoverMe Aims to Upgrade Cyber-Security Solution

San Jose, CA, September 13, 2020 --(



The security incident, which happened in April, was originally discovered to have impacted 47 employees of the governmental information office for New South Wales. The serious impacr has been confirmed as more details of the event have now been released, as Service NSW said personal information has been accessed.



When incident was first revealed earlier this year, a number of Australian outlets reported that the data was accessed following a successful phishing campaign.



While Australia’s Privacy and Personal Information Protection Act does not require government agencies to report data breaches to the privacy commissioner or affected individuals, New South Wales has pledged to introduce the requirement.



Another cyber security milestone shows how authorities around the world are beginning to pay close attention to cyber security issues. On 10 September 2020, Japan has made changes to its 2005 Protection of Personal Information (APPI) Act, bringing the bill closer in line with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).



The latest tweaks, announced this month, cover data breach reporting and the use of facial recognition data gathered from devices such as security cameras.



CoverMe, an encrypted messenging app, integrates privacy-focused features and aims to Provide one-stop privacy protection solutions. In addition to instant messaging and secure content sharing, CoverMe is equipped with an impenetrable vault to protect personal contacts, call logs, messages, documents, notes, diary, passwords, photos, and videos from prying eyes and in case a device is lost.



CoverMe restricts all third parties from accessing the data with its military-grade end-to-end encryption of user messages and allows users to making voice calls and send texts, documents, photos, and videos with unrivalled protection, as CoverMe features military-grade encryption to ensure privacy.



Users of CoverMe can get phone numbers as second lines to hide their primary number for anonymous secret text and call. These phone numbers with various area codes are perfectly suited for business, personal or any other scenarios that demand privacy. Whenever required, users can change their disposable phone numbers. Most Importantly, CoverMe restricts all third parties from accessing the data with its military-grade end-to-end encryption of user messages.



About CoverMe

Teresa Gao

1-669-209-0123



http://www.coverme.ws/en/index.html



