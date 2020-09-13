Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Rallio Press Release

Receive press releases from Rallio: By Email RSS Feeds: Rallio Launches New Rallio Local for Small Business Division to Serve Small-Business Social Media Needs

New program extends Rallio’s existing social media management and marketing solutions to include small-business sector.

Irvine, CA, September 13, 2020 --(



Rallio, an Entrepreneur Top Franchise Supplier and an Inc.com fastest-growing company, has earned nationwide recognition for its service of the franchise sector, from corporate down to the franchisee level. With its new Rallio Local for Small Business division, Rallio will also be able to serve small businesses that are independently owned and operated.



“Rallio has become the trusted provider of choice for thousands of franchise operators by offering best-in-class social media solutions and top-notch customer service for our clients,” says Chuck Goetschel, CEO of Rallio. “With our new Rallio Local for Small Business division, we are now able to further translate this experience and expertise into serving the local bakery, barber shop, restaurant, dentist, tire shop and other types of small businesses in all different verticals.”



Rallio’s solutions include a social media management platform where users can access and manage all their social media accounts, in one central dashboard with a single login. Along with a mobile app, the platform enables clients to upload and schedule content, implement employee advocacy programs, reply to comments, messages and reviews, and much more.



In addition to Rallio technology, the Rallio Local for Small Business program includes social media services for busy entrepreneurs. Clients are paired with their very own Social Media Strategist who manages the entire process — from posting and boosting local content to interacting with the page’s community and even responding to online reviews.



“This program is a must for small-business owners as they continue to address the ongoing pandemic,” adds Goetschel. “With social media usage at an all-time high and businesses having to pivot to meet COVID-related demands, having Rallio in their corner is going to be invaluable. Businesses simply can’t afford to ignore social media as part of their overall marketing strategy. Outsourcing the work saves them time and is much more cost-effective than trying to take the work in-house or do it themselves.”



As part of the program’s rollout, Rallio will be offering referral incentives to small businesses. New clients have the opportunity to get one month of free service when they refer another small business to Rallio. To qualify, both businesses must commit to three months of service. Email localsales@rallio.com to inquire about the referral program.



In addition, Rallio will be hosting an ongoing social media contest to give away one month of free service to three lucky small-business owners. Here are the rules and entry requirements:



- Visit Rallio’s Instagram and Facebook pages (@rallio).



- Look for the post with the hashtag #RallioLocalSmallBusiness.



- Tag another business on the post.



- Each time you tag a business, you earn one entry in the contest.



- Three lucky winners will be announced on Sept. 30. (Future contests will be announced at a later date.)



To enter, you must be an independent business owner. Tagged businesses may also enter by tagging other businesses.



For more information about Rallio Local for Small Business, contact localsales@rallio.com, and visit www.rallio.com/getlocal or www.rallio.com.



Contact:

Karen Spaeder

VP of Communications

(949) 861-3900

karen@rallio.com



About Rallio



