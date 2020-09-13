Press Releases Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger Press Release

Receive press releases from Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger: By Email RSS Feeds: Meals on Wheels for Kids in Need of Volunteers in Pinellas County

Tampa Bay, FL, September 13, 2020 --(



Volunteer drivers are greatly needed in Pinellas County to help deliver on Mondays and Wednesdays out of Daystar Life Center (St. Petersburg), Catherine Hickman Theater (Gulfport), and RCS Pinellas Food Bank (Clearwater). Routes take about 60-90 minutes to complete. Volunteers can also sign up to help pack boxes of shelf stable food on Tuesday and Saturday mornings.



Sign up to volunteer now by visiting www.mealsonwheelsforkids.org.



The Network is currently accepting donations at www.networktoendhunger.org to help support the MOW4Kids program. A donation of just $20 will provide a week of meals delivered to children in need. For additional information, please call the Network at (813) 344-5837.



About Meals On Wheels for Kids

The Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger’s innovative Meals On Wheels for Kids (MOW4Kids) program, the first program of its kind, launched in March 2020. MOW4Kids was developed in response to COVID-19 school closures to serve children, 18 years or younger, with meals delivered to their home by volunteers. MOW4Kids is an alternative option for kids that are not able to access meal distribution sites throughout the county; and/or 2) kids that have difficulty accessing open food pantries. The program currently serves St. Petersburg and Lealman in South Pinellas County, Wimauma in South Hillsborough County, Dade City in East Pasco County and Clearwater in Pinellas County. At the core of this Meals on Wheels program is nutritious food delivered to the homes of children and their families. Children may also experience an increase in overall nutrition, food security, and feelings of social connectedness from volunteers stopping by. www.mealsonwheelsforkids.org



About Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger

Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger is committed to ending hunger in Tampa Bay by bringing people together to find solutions that eliminate barriers, increase access and knowledge, and expand the amount of nutritious food available. TBNEH has over 350 members and serves a tri-county area, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties. TBNEH is a 501(c)3 non-profit agency and relies on its community for support. www.NetworktoEndHunger.org Tampa Bay, FL, September 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger (TBNEH), a tri-county leader in hunger relief, research and program development, is in great need of volunteers to help deliver Meals On Wheels for Kids (MOW4Kids) in Pinellas County. The program relies on 125 volunteers each week to help deliver frozen prepared meals, fresh produce and shelf stable food to children and families who have opted to attend school remotely.Volunteer drivers are greatly needed in Pinellas County to help deliver on Mondays and Wednesdays out of Daystar Life Center (St. Petersburg), Catherine Hickman Theater (Gulfport), and RCS Pinellas Food Bank (Clearwater). Routes take about 60-90 minutes to complete. Volunteers can also sign up to help pack boxes of shelf stable food on Tuesday and Saturday mornings.Sign up to volunteer now by visiting www.mealsonwheelsforkids.org.The Network is currently accepting donations at www.networktoendhunger.org to help support the MOW4Kids program. A donation of just $20 will provide a week of meals delivered to children in need. For additional information, please call the Network at (813) 344-5837.About Meals On Wheels for KidsThe Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger’s innovative Meals On Wheels for Kids (MOW4Kids) program, the first program of its kind, launched in March 2020. MOW4Kids was developed in response to COVID-19 school closures to serve children, 18 years or younger, with meals delivered to their home by volunteers. MOW4Kids is an alternative option for kids that are not able to access meal distribution sites throughout the county; and/or 2) kids that have difficulty accessing open food pantries. The program currently serves St. Petersburg and Lealman in South Pinellas County, Wimauma in South Hillsborough County, Dade City in East Pasco County and Clearwater in Pinellas County. At the core of this Meals on Wheels program is nutritious food delivered to the homes of children and their families. Children may also experience an increase in overall nutrition, food security, and feelings of social connectedness from volunteers stopping by. www.mealsonwheelsforkids.orgAbout Tampa Bay Network to End HungerTampa Bay Network to End Hunger is committed to ending hunger in Tampa Bay by bringing people together to find solutions that eliminate barriers, increase access and knowledge, and expand the amount of nutritious food available. TBNEH has over 350 members and serves a tri-county area, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties. TBNEH is a 501(c)3 non-profit agency and relies on its community for support. www.NetworktoEndHunger.org Contact Information Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger

Lauren Vance

813-344-5837



networktoendhunger.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger