Press Releases The Gateway Family YMCA Press Release

Receive press releases from The Gateway Family YMCA: By Email RSS Feeds: The Gateway Family YMCA Celebrates Women’s Health & Fitness Day with Virtual Event

YMCA Part of National Event to Promote Healthy Lifestyles for Women.

Union, NJ, September 19, 2020 --(



On this day, The Gateway Family YMCA will join with an estimated 500 organizations and women of all ages across the country to help promote active, healthy lifestyles through physical fitness, good nutrition and preventive care.



According to Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA, “Women’s Health & Fitness Day is an opportunity for women to make, renew, or revitalize their commitment to live healthier lives through improved health and wellness. Our YMCA is proud to participate each year, and is happy to provide a virtual opportunity to ensure that this event is open to all.”



National Women’s Health & Fitness Day is held on the last Wednesday in September. The event displays the many women's health resources available through local organizations hosting events on that day. The program is organized by the Health Information Resource Center and it is meant to encourage women to take control of their health: to learn the facts they need to make smart health choices, and to make time for regular physical activity.



The Gateway Family YMCA is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. Working locally, the Y focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y ensure that all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.



Shaping Eastern Union County is a community collaborative committed to improving the health and well-being of county residents and creating strategies to support improved health, nutrition and physical activity for all.



To learn more about Women’s Health & Fitness Day or The Gateway Family YMCA, please visit tgfymca.org For questions regarding the event, please contact the YMCA at bpsm@tgfymca.org. Union, NJ, September 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Gateway Family YMCA and Shaping Eastern Union County will join local groups across the country to celebrate the 19th Annual National Women’s Health & Fitness Day on September 30th, 2020. As a virtual host site, The Gateway Family YMCA will provide complimentary guest access to YMCA Virtual Group Exercise and Chronic Disease Programs, with additional information and resources available throughout the event. For more information or to register, visit www.tgfymca.org/events.On this day, The Gateway Family YMCA will join with an estimated 500 organizations and women of all ages across the country to help promote active, healthy lifestyles through physical fitness, good nutrition and preventive care.According to Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA, “Women’s Health & Fitness Day is an opportunity for women to make, renew, or revitalize their commitment to live healthier lives through improved health and wellness. Our YMCA is proud to participate each year, and is happy to provide a virtual opportunity to ensure that this event is open to all.”National Women’s Health & Fitness Day is held on the last Wednesday in September. The event displays the many women's health resources available through local organizations hosting events on that day. The program is organized by the Health Information Resource Center and it is meant to encourage women to take control of their health: to learn the facts they need to make smart health choices, and to make time for regular physical activity.The Gateway Family YMCA is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. Working locally, the Y focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y ensure that all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.Shaping Eastern Union County is a community collaborative committed to improving the health and well-being of county residents and creating strategies to support improved health, nutrition and physical activity for all.To learn more about Women’s Health & Fitness Day or The Gateway Family YMCA, please visit tgfymca.org For questions regarding the event, please contact the YMCA at bpsm@tgfymca.org. Contact Information The Gateway Family YMCA

Colleen Clayton

908-249-4811



www.tgfymca.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Gateway Family YMCA