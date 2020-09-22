Press Releases The Gateway Family YMCA Press Release

Receive press releases from The Gateway Family YMCA: By Email RSS Feeds: Virtual Family Fitness Day with The Gateway Family YMCA

The Gateway Family YMCA Invites the Community to Participate in Virtual Family Fitness Event.

Elizabeth, NJ, September 22, 2020 --(



Each year, The Gateway Family YMCA celebrates National Family Health and Fitness Day with the local community. This event is free, available for all ages and open to the community. This year’s virtual event will include a Virtual Playstreets program as part of Get Fit Kids on September 29th. Fun family activities with a health and wellness focus will be led by YMCA staff.



“Providing a safe and positive environment for the community, where families come together in a healthy environment, sharing experiences and creating memories is what we do here at the Y and throughout the community through Your Virtual YMCA, our virtual wellness program platform,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA.



“For 120 years, our Y has been here for our community and serving families has always been at the heart of what we do,” added Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO. “We have a fundamental desire to provide opportunities for every family to build stronger bonds, achieve greater work/life balance, become more engaged with their communities, and have fun. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been providing virtual programs as a way to ensure access for all.”



The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faith or incomes. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.



For more information about the National Family Health & Fitness Day event or The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org. For questions regarding the event, email the YMCA at bpsm@tgfymca.org. Elizabeth, NJ, September 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This fall, The Gateway Family YMCA will celebrate their yearly family wellness event in a new format, virtually. In celebration of National Family Health and Fitness Day in September, The Gateway Family YMCA is providing a Virtual Family Fitness event on Tuesday, September 29th, 4:00pm-4:45pm. Advance registration is required at www.tgfymca.org/events in order to provide online link to join the event.Each year, The Gateway Family YMCA celebrates National Family Health and Fitness Day with the local community. This event is free, available for all ages and open to the community. This year’s virtual event will include a Virtual Playstreets program as part of Get Fit Kids on September 29th. Fun family activities with a health and wellness focus will be led by YMCA staff.“Providing a safe and positive environment for the community, where families come together in a healthy environment, sharing experiences and creating memories is what we do here at the Y and throughout the community through Your Virtual YMCA, our virtual wellness program platform,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA.“For 120 years, our Y has been here for our community and serving families has always been at the heart of what we do,” added Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO. “We have a fundamental desire to provide opportunities for every family to build stronger bonds, achieve greater work/life balance, become more engaged with their communities, and have fun. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been providing virtual programs as a way to ensure access for all.”The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faith or incomes. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.For more information about the National Family Health & Fitness Day event or The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org. For questions regarding the event, email the YMCA at bpsm@tgfymca.org. Contact Information The Gateway Family YMCA

Colleen Clayton

908-249-4811



www.tgfymca.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Gateway Family YMCA