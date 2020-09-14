South Tampa Chamber to Focus on Resiliency for Business with New Workshop Series

A priority of the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce is to assist in the protection and perpetuation of our business community. In light of that pursuit, they have created a resilience event that is the first of its kind in the Tampa Bay region. The Chamber will be hosting a 5-day virtual workshop series focused on defining business resiliency, measuring vulnerabilities, and improving upon those vulnerabilities.

Tampa, FL, September 14, 2020 --(



The workshop titled “Resiliency 101: Protecting Your Business from Disaster” will take place the week of Monday September 21st through Friday September 25. Each day’s workshop will be hosted virtually 9:00am-10:30am in partnership with an impressive lineup of speakers. Participation in this workshop will be provided by our sponsors at no cost to South Tampa Chamber of Commerce members and at a minimal cost to members of the community. Registration is now open.



Monday, September 21: From Risk to Resiliency – Preparing your Business of Future Hazards, presented by the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council



Tuesday, September 22: Resiliency in a Box – A Solution for Business & Communities, presented by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation



Wednesday, September 23: The Fifth Wheel – How Sustainability & Resilience Underpins Everything in Mayor Castor’s T3 Plan, presented the City of Tampa



Thursday, September 24: How to Combat Challenges in Times of Disaster, presented by a USF Muma College of Business Panel of Speakers



Friday, September 25: Cybersecurity for your Business, presented by the Tampa Field Office of the FBI



About the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce:

Established in 1926, the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce is an association of more than 650 businesses, organizations and individuals working together to make the South Tampa community the best place to live, work, and play. Its active membership consists of local businesses, professionals, non-profits and government representatives who enjoy connecting to the community though advocacy, educational and leadership opportunities. The South Tampa Chamber is recognized as a Certified Plus Chamber by the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals and a Three-Star Chamber of Valor by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Tampa, FL, September 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- A priority of the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce is to assist in the protection and perpetuation of our business community. In light of that pursuit, we have created a resilience event that is the first of its kind in the Tampa Bay region. The event is presented by the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority and is hosted in partnership with the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council, The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the City of Tampa, University of South Florida, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Chamber will be hosting a 5-day virtual workshop series focused on defining business resiliency, measuring vulnerabilities, and improving upon those vulnerabilities. Participants in this workshop will be better prepared for disasters of all types and in turn, will be able to keep their doors open longer to provide the high quality of service essential in making South Tampa the best place to live, work and play.The workshop titled “Resiliency 101: Protecting Your Business from Disaster” will take place the week of Monday September 21st through Friday September 25. Each day’s workshop will be hosted virtually 9:00am-10:30am in partnership with an impressive lineup of speakers. Participation in this workshop will be provided by our sponsors at no cost to South Tampa Chamber of Commerce members and at a minimal cost to members of the community. Registration is now open.Monday, September 21: From Risk to Resiliency – Preparing your Business of Future Hazards, presented by the Tampa Bay Regional Planning CouncilTuesday, September 22: Resiliency in a Box – A Solution for Business & Communities, presented by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce FoundationWednesday, September 23: The Fifth Wheel – How Sustainability & Resilience Underpins Everything in Mayor Castor’s T3 Plan, presented the City of TampaThursday, September 24: How to Combat Challenges in Times of Disaster, presented by a USF Muma College of Business Panel of SpeakersFriday, September 25: Cybersecurity for your Business, presented by the Tampa Field Office of the FBIAbout the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce:Established in 1926, the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce is an association of more than 650 businesses, organizations and individuals working together to make the South Tampa community the best place to live, work, and play. Its active membership consists of local businesses, professionals, non-profits and government representatives who enjoy connecting to the community though advocacy, educational and leadership opportunities. The South Tampa Chamber is recognized as a Certified Plus Chamber by the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals and a Three-Star Chamber of Valor by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.