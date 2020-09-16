Mobile Deployable Communications 2021 Will Host a Pre-Conference Half-Day Workshop on the Challenge of Electromagnetic Disruption

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: Colonel (R) Ralph D. Thiele of Stratbyrd Consulting will be leading a workshop highlighting the challenges of electromagnetic disruption on 26th January 2021.

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Lisbon, Portugal, September 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi’s 14th annual Mobile Deployable Communications conference will be returning to Lisbon, Portugal on the 27th - 28th January 2021 to explore the latest developments in communications technology in the European operational environment.Supported by the Portuguese Army, the 2021 conference is designed to bring together leading program managers, strategic decision-makers, industry experts and thought leaders from Europe and further afield.Conference Highlights:· Hear updates and guidance from CIS program managers and communications experts· Learn about future requirements for equipment and procurement processes· Discover the latest communication technology to optimise battlefield command and control· Meet and network with senior military leaders and industry during dedicated networking sessions across two daysInterested parties should book by 30th September to save £400 with the early bird discount: http://www.mobiledeployable.com/prcom2Alongside the main conference, SMi Group will also be hosting a pre-conference half-day workshop on the morning of 26th January 2021 to discuss The Challenge of Electromagnetic Disruption.The workshop will explore how military operations are executed in an increasingly complex, disruptive electromagnetic environment. Russia’s growing technological advances in electronic warfare (EW) will allow its forces to jam, disrupt and interfere with NATO communications, radar and other sensor systems, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and other assets. In the coming years, we may witness an evergrowing convergence of Russia’s EW, cyber and information warfare approaches, which will further challenge NATO’s concepts and practices.The workshop will be led by Colonel (R) Ralph D. Thiele, Managing Director, Stratbyrd Consulting and will cover A2/AD, C4ISR, Network Centric, Cyber, specific EW challenges, dealing with threat, disruptive technologies ahead and more.The event brochure containing the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from: http://www.mobiledeployable.com/prcom2Mobile Deployable Communications ConferenceConference: 27th – 28th January 2021Half-day Pre-conference Focus Day: 26th January 2021Location: Lisbon, PortugalSponsored by: Glenair and InmarsatSponsorship is now open for the conference. Should you wish to speak or exhibit at Mobile Deployable Communications 2021, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.mobiledeployable.com/prcom2



