The Awakening Volume 3 of The Unfinished Book Series to be Released

After a long road The Awakening volume 3 of The Unfinished book series will be released this Fall of 2020. Redemption is found for this Cold War Assassin.

Nassau, NY, September 16, 2020 --(



Nassau, NY, September 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- After two years that it has taken Independent author Jonathan Myers to write The Awakening. This latest book has come very close to the end of the writing process. Jonathan has stated that he is going for a fall release of this latest volume in this suspense saga.

Dean Jacobs finds him self dealing with the after math of The Finishing, with his past haunting him. As he battles his past he finds himself in the dark murky underworld of Human Trafficking. As he progresses through all of this he does find redemption for his past, with his soul being awakened to atrocities being inflicted on the victims of human trafficking. With many twist and turns with this latest tale, Jonathan has introduced some new characters, and a in depth journey of redemption for this reformed assassin.

Jonathan Myers

518-687-9545



jdmyers1562.blogspot.com



