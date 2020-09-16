3D HoloGroup and Mad Gaze Extend Reseller Agreement

Press Releases 3D Hologroup, Inc. Press Release

3D HoloGroup extends reseller agreement with Mad Gaze, makers of the Glow and Glow Plus Augmented Reality Glasses.

3D HoloGroup is on track to provide the largest selection of AR hardware and ancillary brands on the market. Customers use 3D HoloGroup products and services to provide training for their personnel, students and their customers, safety and related instructional use for safer work environments and government requirements, visually enhanced comprehension of complex procedures, and every use with AR a mind can create.



Greg Partin, CEO, stated, “Mad Gaze became our first partner when we were just getting started. They have been available to us when we’ve needed them. I could not be more pleased. This extension just proves we are on the right track and Mad Gaze trusts us enough to continue as a partner.”



3D HoloGroup partners encompass globally respected names in artificial intelligence, technology, design and quality. They trust 3D HoloGroup to deliver the best, most efficient, technically advanced and cost effective solution their customers and our customers demand.



Greg Partin

954.278.5589



www.3dhologroup.com



