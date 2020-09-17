Press Releases EMKA (UK) Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from EMKA (UK) Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: New Enclosure Sealing Technology Made to Measure Catalogue Available from EMKA UK

The New Sealing Technology 2020 Catalogue from EMKA covers their made to measure Profiles and Frames which greatly enhance the performance and reliability of enclosure gasket installations.

Coventry, United Kingdom, September 17, 2020 --(



The EMKA Sealing Technology Catalogue offers numerous processing options used to produce application specific rings and frames for their standard or custom profiles, including those sections which incorporate internal spring steel spines to ensure robust edge grip.



In this catalogue EMKA detail how the butt joins and corners of frames and rings can be glued, film vulcanised or injection moulded (with formed corners/end feeds). This highly accurate factory process thereby creates a pre-sized and complete ring or frame of endless gasket which removes the difficult task of hand cutting and joining at the point of installation. It can readily be seen that the use of factory finished rings or frames greatly speeds the installation and improves the performance of fitted gaskets on specialist enclosures and cabinets. Coventry, United Kingdom, September 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The New EMKA Sealing Technology 2020 Catalogue covers their made to measure Profiles and Frames which greatly enhance the performance and reliability of enclosure gasket installations – this new catalogue contains a wealth of technical information and is downloadable for free on the EMKA website.The EMKA Sealing Technology Catalogue offers numerous processing options used to produce application specific rings and frames for their standard or custom profiles, including those sections which incorporate internal spring steel spines to ensure robust edge grip.In this catalogue EMKA detail how the butt joins and corners of frames and rings can be glued, film vulcanised or injection moulded (with formed corners/end feeds). This highly accurate factory process thereby creates a pre-sized and complete ring or frame of endless gasket which removes the difficult task of hand cutting and joining at the point of installation. It can readily be seen that the use of factory finished rings or frames greatly speeds the installation and improves the performance of fitted gaskets on specialist enclosures and cabinets. Contact Information EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Andy Billingham

024 7661 6505



https://www.emkablog.co.uk/sealing-technology-made-to-measure



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from EMKA (UK) Ltd.