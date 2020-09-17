Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Receive press releases from Benchmark International: By Email RSS Feeds: Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Ultimate Medical Services, Inc. and UMS Holdings, LLC of WolfGang Capital

Tampa, FL, September 17, 2020 --(

Tampa, FL, September 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the cross-border acquisition of Ultimate Medical Services, Inc. by UMS Holdings, LLC of the Wolfgang Capital group.Ultimate Medical Services, Inc. is a provider of diagnostic medical imaging equipment and maintenance services for the South, Central United States market. Medical imaging equipment includes digital radiography, computerized radiography, X-rays, Ultrasound, MRI and CT. The company is a full-line imaging company that provides services for preventative imaging products as well as routine studies and emergency procedures.Wolfgang Capital LLP purchases, develops, and manages businesses with revenues of £1 to £20 million. UK-based Wolfgang Capital is a solution-focused business committed to generating growth through acquisition.Kevin Fix, former owner and CEO of Ultimate Medical Services, Inc. said, "Benchmark International stood with us through every step of the transaction process and we were impressed by their desire to search the globe to find a buyer. Their efforts ultimately paid off and they facilitated the close of our company with a buyer based in the United Kingdom. The Benchmark team placed a lot of emphasis on being able to help get a deal done in any condition, even despite the global Covid-19 quarantines and the subsequent economic crisis. The team's persistence proved especially valuable in overcoming numerous obstacles ranging from having multiple potential buyers initially fall through to eventually juggling a complicated cross-border transaction to reach a successful close. Maxim Belov was particularly hands-on and helpful through every step of the sales process."Regarding the deal completion, Anthony Hernandez, Benchmark International Transaction Director, stated "the Benchmark Team is delighted to announce not just another successful closing, but to also announce the first transaction we have had the pleasure of facilitating in Louisiana, with several more surely following on its coattails. Senior Analyst Maxim Belov did an excellent job liaising between the parties to facilitate another cross-border transaction for the Benchmark International team."Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.comEurope: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.comAfrica: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.comAbout Benchmark International:Benchmark International's global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International's deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com/

