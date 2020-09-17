Katie’s Pizza Plans Giveback Tuesday for Delta Center

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s Giveback Tuesday event will take place in Rock Hill on Tuesday, September 22, featuring Delta Center. This nonprofit partners with people with disabilities and their communities to remove barriers and promote positive changes leading to greater independence for all.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $237,795 to local nonprofit organizations.



“Delta Center is incredibly proud to work with Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria in an effort to raise money that will fund the crucial programs we provide for people with disabilities,” said Jim Ruedin, executive director of Delta Center.



Funds raised will support their Equipment Exchange program, which recycles used durable medical equipment for income-eligible adults who need it but can’t afford it. Equipment includes:



- Tub transfer benches

- Raised toilet seats

- Grab bars

- And more



Each year, Delta Center helps more than 200 people with disabilities. They invite those interested in learning more to visit their website at www.dcil.org or contact them directly at 636-926-8761, ext. 226.



