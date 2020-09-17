Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: SMi Group’s 21st Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference Goes Virtual

SMi Group Reports: the annual conference in December will no longer take place in Seville, Spain.

London, United Kingdom, September 17, 2020 --(



SMi Group have confirmed that the Virtual Conference Platform will provide delegates and sponsors with the following:



· Full customisation – the ability to set up a virtual profile and build a personal agenda for the event by choosing preferred sessions



· Next-Level Networking – view and connect with other attendees, chat with individuals, and join open chat rooms



· Sponsor Visibility – the virtual system has interactive exhibition features and includes plentiful opportunities for sponsorship exposure



All attendance by military and government personnel will be free of charge and commercial organisation can register for £999. Register at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr6



Attendees will be able to participate virtually in vital conversations within the Military Airlift and AAR community including rotary wing AAR and airlift, resource pooling efforts, humanitarian and disaster relief airlift, rapid response and delivery capability, airlift to support COVID-19 response, and many more.



The two-day agenda is packed with insightful presentations from the following senior military figures, including:



Day One - 1st December 2020



Lieutenant Colonel Jose Ramon Garcia Paniagua, A400M Wing, Spanish Air Force

Group Captain Doz James, Deputy Air Mobility Force Commander, Royal Air Force

Colonel Sergio Heitor Carpinteiro Peres, Commander 204 Squadron, Brazilian Air Force

Brigadier General Olivier Fabre, Commander, Air Mobility Command, French Air Force

Colonel Jurgen Van der Biezen, Commander Multinational MRTT Unit, Royal Netherlands Air Force

Mr Philippe Martou, Chief Preparedness - OSEP, World Food Programme

Mr James Olden, Chief of Current Operations for Aviation Energy Policy, US Air Force

Colonel Troy Pananon, Wing Commander, 100 Air Refuelling Wing, US Air Force



Day Two - 2nd December 2020



Colonel Luca Tonello, Joint Coordination Cell Chief, Emergency Covid 19 — Technical board at the Civil Protection Department — Airlift support, Italian Air Force

Group Captain Philip Arnold, Senior Air Staff Officer, HQ 38 Group, Royal Air Force

Lieutenant Colonel Jakob Valstad, Chief, Operations, MCCE

Confirmed Representative, Name to be Announced, European Air Transport Command

Colonel James Sparrow, Commander, Heavy Airlift Wing

Lieutenant Colonel Harald Struzyna, CO SALCC, Strategic Airlift Interim Solution (SALIS)

Colonel Fernando Raimundo Martinez, Commander, European Tactical Airlift Centre (ETAC)

Colonel Deanna Franks, Commandant, AATTC, US Air Force



The brochure including the full speaker line-up and presentation details is available to download at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr6



Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling



1st-2nd December 2020



Virtual Conference



Gold Sponsor: Embraer



Sponsors and Exhibitors: Boeing, Leonardo, Mitiga Solutions and TLD Group



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:



Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, September 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In light of on-going developments with COVID-19, SMi Group have decided to move the 21st Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference, taking place on the 1st-2nd December 2020, to a fully online, virtual experience. It is the safest approach for the well-being of the event’s global audience and a virtual event will make it possible to broaden the learning opportunities and engagement with the industry during this time.SMi Group have confirmed that the Virtual Conference Platform will provide delegates and sponsors with the following:· Full customisation – the ability to set up a virtual profile and build a personal agenda for the event by choosing preferred sessions· Next-Level Networking – view and connect with other attendees, chat with individuals, and join open chat rooms· Sponsor Visibility – the virtual system has interactive exhibition features and includes plentiful opportunities for sponsorship exposureAll attendance by military and government personnel will be free of charge and commercial organisation can register for £999. Register at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr6Attendees will be able to participate virtually in vital conversations within the Military Airlift and AAR community including rotary wing AAR and airlift, resource pooling efforts, humanitarian and disaster relief airlift, rapid response and delivery capability, airlift to support COVID-19 response, and many more.The two-day agenda is packed with insightful presentations from the following senior military figures, including:Day One - 1st December 2020Lieutenant Colonel Jose Ramon Garcia Paniagua, A400M Wing, Spanish Air ForceGroup Captain Doz James, Deputy Air Mobility Force Commander, Royal Air ForceColonel Sergio Heitor Carpinteiro Peres, Commander 204 Squadron, Brazilian Air ForceBrigadier General Olivier Fabre, Commander, Air Mobility Command, French Air ForceColonel Jurgen Van der Biezen, Commander Multinational MRTT Unit, Royal Netherlands Air ForceMr Philippe Martou, Chief Preparedness - OSEP, World Food ProgrammeMr James Olden, Chief of Current Operations for Aviation Energy Policy, US Air ForceColonel Troy Pananon, Wing Commander, 100 Air Refuelling Wing, US Air ForceDay Two - 2nd December 2020Colonel Luca Tonello, Joint Coordination Cell Chief, Emergency Covid 19 — Technical board at the Civil Protection Department — Airlift support, Italian Air ForceGroup Captain Philip Arnold, Senior Air Staff Officer, HQ 38 Group, Royal Air ForceLieutenant Colonel Jakob Valstad, Chief, Operations, MCCEConfirmed Representative, Name to be Announced, European Air Transport CommandColonel James Sparrow, Commander, Heavy Airlift WingLieutenant Colonel Harald Struzyna, CO SALCC, Strategic Airlift Interim Solution (SALIS)Colonel Fernando Raimundo Martinez, Commander, European Tactical Airlift Centre (ETAC)Colonel Deanna Franks, Commandant, AATTC, US Air ForceThe brochure including the full speaker line-up and presentation details is available to download at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr6Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling1st-2nd December 2020Virtual ConferenceGold Sponsor: EmbraerSponsors and Exhibitors: Boeing, Leonardo, Mitiga Solutions and TLD GroupSMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.military-airlift.com/pr6



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend