Registration for Air Mission Planning and Support Virtual Conference Closes in 3 Weeks Time

It's vital to understand the upcoming threats and urgent needs of the armed forces facing them. Air Mission Planning and Support 2020 presents itself as a precise and accurate forum for discussion, taking a stand in pushing technological development, bringing together friends and allies, and improving awareness of real-world dynamics.



New Us Air Force Speaker Announced



This year, Dr Jordan Eccles, Senior Data Scientist, US Air Force will provide an exclusive presentation on ‘Weaponizing the Drone Effect: Automation and Logistics in the Joint Targeting Cycle’



• The problems of disconnected and outdated applications and tools in the Air Operations Center weapon system, and the limitations of “batch” steps in planning processes

• Overall importance of developing feedback and automation at critical junctures in the AOC weapon system to overcome these problems: Pythagoras and the Drone Effect

• The Pythagoras tool: incorporating automation into aerial refueling planning to reduce planning time and improve efficiency, resiliency and time requirements

• The Drone Effect on fuel efficiency and the overall reduction of Air Force fuel use through increased



Delegate registrations are £499, while Military and Government personnel can join free of charge http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PRcom14



Key Segments Covered



Current Mission Planning Software and the Path Ahead



• ‘Air Mission Planning across Platforms as a means of Providing Support to Combat Personnel'| Colonel David Radomski, Director, Air Force SEEK EAGLE Office, US Air Force

• ‘Maximising Operational Effectiveness through Integrating Advanced Mission Planning Software, as the Italian Air Force moves towards the 5th Generation’ | Colonel Antonio Vivolo, Air Staff, Plans and Transformation Office, Section Head Air Cap, Italian Air Force

• ‘Optimising Air Power Through Maximising Connectivity between 4.5 Generation Platforms and Mission Planning Systems’ | Colonel Bruno Paupy, Deputy Chief, Plans Division, French Air Force

• ‘Planning a Command and Control Tactic: A Methodology for Achieving Information Advantage’ | Flight Lieutenant Mike Burley, C2 Tactics & Training, Air & Space Warfare Centre, RAF



Data Management for Operational Readiness



• ‘Analysing the Modernisation Programmes of the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Challenges of 5th Generation Integration’| Colonel Mark Lachapelle, Wing Commander, 22 Wing North Bay, Royal Canadian Air Force

• ‘Projecting Global Air Power and Support to the Warfighter Across Mission Directives to Guarantee Air, Space and Information Superiority’| Lieutenant Colonel Aarron S. Cornine, Branch Chief, HQ ACC/A3C

• ‘Integrating Heterogeneous System of Systems in Mission Planning Time using STITCHES’ | Lieutenant Colonel Jimmy Jones, SoSITE Program Manager, DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency)



Heavy Lift and Transitional Planning



• 'The 3rd Wing as the Unique Expression of the Italian Air Force Expeditionary Logistic Capabilities’| Colonel Giovanni Luongo, 3rd Wing Commander, Italian Air Force

• ‘Air Mission Planning in the Belgian Air Component — Assessing the Ongoing Modernisation Programmes in Creating a More Cohesive Operation’| Lieutenant Colonel Didier Di Giovanni, AirC4ISR/MQ-9B Project Officer, Belgian Air Force

• 'Assessing the Rotary Specific Procedures and Systems Required for Effective Mission Planning Operations and the Requirements for Effective Coordination Across Domains’ | Flight Lieutenant Peter Smiley, Puma Evaluator Pilot, JHC RWOETU



Multi-Domain Command and Control and Cyber Considerations



• ‘The Future of Command and Control’ | Captain Ray Reeves, Assistant Director of Operations / Joint Terminal Attack Controller Evaluator, 13th Air Support Operations Squadron, US Air Force

• ‘Looking to the Future — Effective Strategies for Ensuring New Developments are Readily Available to the Warfighter’| Mr Kenneth L Kash, Chief, Combat Air Forces Mission Planning, CAF, US Air Force



For those interested, delegate registrations are £499, while Military and Government personnel can join free of charge http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PRcom14



Air Mission Planning and Support

6th – 7th October 2020

Virtual Conference



Sponsored by:

Lead Sponsor: BAE Systems

Sponsor & Exhibitor: ThinkLogical



For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748



For delegate queries please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

