Back to the Future, Legends of Rock ‘n Roll, Blue Mountain State Among New Wizard World Virtual Experiences; Free Video Q&A Streamed Live on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook

Escape to Witch Mountain, October Faction, Video Game Ary and the Secret of Seasons Also Featured; Fans Can Purchase Live Video Chats, Recorded Videos, Signed Photos During Events, Accessible Via Dedicated Website, Social Platforms for Fans Across the Globe

Los Angeles, CA, September 17, 2020 --



For video game fans, the hot new title, “Ary and the Secret of Seasons” writer Genese Davis and director Sebastien Le Touze will discuss its development and give away codes for a few lucky live viewers, Saturday, September 19, at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. And geeky trivia returns with WizQuiz, hosted by Wizard World’s own MikeGDoesThings on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.



This is in addition to the previously announced sessions on Thursday, Sept. 17, featuring reality TV personality Omarosa at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT; "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" cast Daphne Maxwell Reid, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana Ali and Joseph Marcell on Friday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT; and Three Ring Circus author Jeff Pearlman on Saturday, September 19, at 11:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT.



During each celebrity session, the celebrities will participate in a free live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos and autographs. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://www.wizardworldvirtual.com.



As part of the events, fans across the globe can:



Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/



Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid) (vary by celebrity)



Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired



Purchase an autograph on an 8”x10” photo



Pricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the Website.



Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences



Thursday, September 17, Omarosa - 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Thursday, September 17, WizQuiz - 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT,



Friday, September 18, "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," Daphne Maxwell Reid, Karyn Parsons, Tatyana Ali - 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Saturday, September 19, Jeff Pearlman, author, Three Ring Circus - 11:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT



Saturday, September 19, "Ary and the Secret of Seasons," writer Genese Davis, director Sebastien Le Touze - 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m PT



Sunday, September 20, "Back to the Future," Claudia Wells, James Tolkan - 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Thursday, September 24, "Legends of Rock 'n Roll," Mary Wilson, CJ Ramone, Richie Ramone, Sean McNabb, Vinny Appice - 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



Friday, September 25, "Escape to Witch Mountain," Kim Richards, Ike Eisenmann - 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



Saturday, September 26, "World of Wrestling," Rob Van Dam, D-Von Dudley, Barbie Blank, Lisa Marie Varon, Lilian Garcia - 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



Thursday, October 1, "October Faction," Tamara Taylor, JC MacKenzie, Aurora Burghart, Gabriel Darku, Maxim Roy - 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT



Sunday, October 18, "Blue Mountain State," Darin Brooks, Alan Ritchson, Chris Romano, Ed Marinaro, Sam Jones III, Page Kennedy - 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT



About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World Virtual Experiences powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity to enjoy programming and to directly connect with celebrities via a variety of video platforms. Additional initiatives may soon include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additionally, Wizard Entertainment owns a minority interest in Cinedigm’s ConTv.



Jerry Milani

646-883-5022



www.wizardworld.com



