Publish Your Purpose Press Earns B Corporation Certification: PYP Commits to Rigorous Standards of Social and Environmental Performance, Accountability and Transparency

Hartford, CT, September 17, 2020 --(



“Becoming a certified B Corp plants the flag in the sand to say that Publish Your Purpose Press is committed to the longstanding impacts that our business has on the environment and on the communities around us and those we serve,” said Jenn T. Grace, Founder. “When I started PYP I knew we would become a B Corp. It was at the forefront of my vision for what we could do collectively as an organization. Being a B Corp is the ultimate badge of honor for a company to have, if you have a passion for the greater good of the Earth and humanity as a whole.”



According to B Lab, the certifying B Corp body, “Certified B Corporations are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. B Corps are accelerating a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.” B Corp is made up of over 3,500 businesses in over 70 countries, across 150 industries inspiring countless companies and organizations to follow their lead.



PYP is proud to partner with reSET Social Enterprise Trust, based in Hartford, CT on October 8, 2020, for Leading for Change: Beyond Business As Usual, a virtual event. reSET is a non-profit organization whose mission is to advance the social enterprise sector. The Leading for Change event will focus on how Connecticut business leaders can systematically prioritize impact to address their most pressing concerns, while staying focused on their missions and protecting their purpose through growth and change.



“We are in the midst of a cultural and social revolution, and businesses have an essential role to play in driving positive change,” said Sarah Bodley, Executive Director of reSET. “The B Corp movement gives forward-thinking leaders a way of holding themselves and their organizations accountable to more than just profit. Now is the time to rethink the way we build business, to prioritize people, care for the environment, and engage more deeply in our communities. I’m thrilled that PYP has joined the ranks of CT’s B Corps and is part of the movement toward a more equitable future!”



For more information about PYP’s collaboration with reSET Social Enterprise Trust and information on the Leading for Change: Beyond Business As Usual 2020 event, please visit http://publishyourpurposepress.com/b-corp-event.



About Publish Your Purpose Press:

Launched in 2015, Publish Your Purpose Press is a Woman-owned and LGBTQ-owned hybrid publishing company with a strong focus on diversity among our team, our authors, and our supply chain. We give underrepresented voices power and a stage to share their stories, speak their truth, and impact their communities. Our purpose and mission is to elevate and amplify the voices of others.



At PYP we work with diverse business owners, speakers, and thought leaders who strive to make a difference in the world, by creating impact in their respective communities. We support our authors through our educational online programs and a full suite of publishing services.



For more information about Publish Your Purpose Press’s company mission and values, please visit publishyourpurposepress.com.



About B Lab:

Taylor Beaven

860-281-1583



www.publishyourpurposepress.com



