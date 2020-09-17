

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Executives & Employees Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt,... Press Release

Receive press releases from Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.: By Email RSS Feeds: Patent Attorney Luca Hickman Selected as 40 Under 40 Honoree

Hickman advises inventors, artists, and musicians and works on high profile business and contractual matters, including multi-million dollar mergers and acquisitions involving publicly traded companies and celebrities.





“Luca is a compassionate, energetic, and self-motivated young lawyer. He has the respect and admiration of his clients, colleagues and peers. He is a rising star that just keeps climbing higher,” shares Michael Corso, former chair of Henderson Franklin’s Tort & Insurance Litigation Division.



Hickman advises inventors, artists, and musicians and works on high profile business and contractual matters, including multi-million dollar mergers and acquisitions involving publicly traded companies and celebrities. He assists clients with the creation and management of intellectual property portfolios, brand licensing, anti-infringement matters – including anti-counterfeiting work – and creating and overseeing global trademark portfolios. With his background as an electrical engineer, Hickman understands the underlying technical issues involved in his client’s inventions and helps them prosecute, license, and litigate United States and foreign patent rights.



Hickman serves on the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Board of Directors, is the President and Director of the Fresh Foundation, Inc. He is a member of the Entertainment, Arts & Sports Law Section of the Florida Bar, Lee County Bar Association, the Southwest Florida Federal Court Bar Association, the Florida Defense Lawyers Association, Catholic Bar Association, and the Defense Research Institute, where he is a member of the Intellectual Property Litigation Committee.



Hickman received his undergraduate degrees from the Milwaukee School of Engineering (with high honors) and Lübeck University of Applied Sciences. He also graduated valedictorian and first in his class from Ave Maria School of Law. Hickman may be reached at luca.hickman@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1307.



Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with nearly 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients to build their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information about Hickman or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Fort Myers, FL, September 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Gulfshore Business Magazine selected Registered Patent Attorney Luca Hickman as one of its 40 Under 40 honorees. Now in its 18th year, the magazine selects 40 business professionals younger than 40 and salutes Southwest Florida’s most distinguished young achievers.“Luca is a compassionate, energetic, and self-motivated young lawyer. He has the respect and admiration of his clients, colleagues and peers. He is a rising star that just keeps climbing higher,” shares Michael Corso, former chair of Henderson Franklin’s Tort & Insurance Litigation Division.Hickman advises inventors, artists, and musicians and works on high profile business and contractual matters, including multi-million dollar mergers and acquisitions involving publicly traded companies and celebrities. He assists clients with the creation and management of intellectual property portfolios, brand licensing, anti-infringement matters – including anti-counterfeiting work – and creating and overseeing global trademark portfolios. With his background as an electrical engineer, Hickman understands the underlying technical issues involved in his client’s inventions and helps them prosecute, license, and litigate United States and foreign patent rights.Hickman serves on the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Board of Directors, is the President and Director of the Fresh Foundation, Inc. He is a member of the Entertainment, Arts & Sports Law Section of the Florida Bar, Lee County Bar Association, the Southwest Florida Federal Court Bar Association, the Florida Defense Lawyers Association, Catholic Bar Association, and the Defense Research Institute, where he is a member of the Intellectual Property Litigation Committee.Hickman received his undergraduate degrees from the Milwaukee School of Engineering (with high honors) and Lübeck University of Applied Sciences. He also graduated valedictorian and first in his class from Ave Maria School of Law. Hickman may be reached at luca.hickman@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1307.Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with nearly 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients to build their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information about Hickman or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Gail Lamarche

239-344-1100



www.henlaw.com



Click here to view the company profile of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.