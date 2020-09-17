Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP Announces Article Publication Offering Language Tips for Health & Wellness

Press Releases Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP Press Release

Clinical Hypnotherapist & Licensed Trainer of NLP®, Connie Brannan, announces the publication of her article, "Your Brain is Listening – Language Tips for Health and Wellness."

How we successfully achieve change in habits and behaviors and health is one of the key questions of life and a target of personal development and therapies. Ezinearticles.com just published the insights offered by professional Neuro-Linguistic Hypnotherapist, Connie Brannan, to their self-improvement collection. Article Source: http://EzineArticles.com/10352191



Connie Brannan is the owner of Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP, a Washington State Licensed career school and a Clinical Hypnotherapy practice. Her article highlights being aware of negative language and hurtful suggestions to one’s self found in common expressions and offers tips for using alternative language to facilitate health and wellness.



Ms. Brannan explains: “There are numerous everyday expressions that direct the mind to create high blood pressure, pain, dizziness, heart problems, and so on. The wrong language and ideas presented to the mind can have a damaging effect on health and wellness and comfort. This phenomenon has been described as ‘organ language.’ Hurtful ideas are directed at the organs and systems of the body. Here’s one such common expression: ‘That makes me sick!’ Your unconscious mind is listening and is very literal and can take that as a command to create illness. The mind and body working together can activate that suggestion, ‘make me sick,’ without judgement.”



“We need to focus on health instead and give alternative suggestions for energy, strength, comfort, strong immune system, and wellness. Focus on the flip side of illness and physical distress in your language to self. Protect from negative affirmations by focusing on healthy. What you focus on expands.”



Connie Brannan, CHt.

425-564-8608



http://www.mindworkshypnosis.net



