Safeguard Self Storage Announces Further Expansion in the New Orleans Market

Safeguard Self Storage announces the opening on Friday, September 11, 2020, of a new expansion at the Erato Street Safeguard facility in the New Orleans Market located at 919B Erato St. This location expands upon the company’s six existing facilities in the New Orleans Market and is Safeguard’s 75th operating self-storage facility nationwide.

New Orleans, LA, September 17, 2020 --(



Similar to Safeguard's 74 other facilities nationwide, the additional Erato St. Facility was meticulously designed with a focus on convenience and customer service. Amenities at this location include climate controlled storage units which are heated during the cold winter months and air conditioned during the hot summer months as well as a convenient drive-in loading area. This facility utilizes the latest in self-storage technology including digital video recording of the property and the Nokē Smart Entry System. The Nokē System is the only true cloud based access control system with an electronic locking solution, allowing smart phone enabled access to the building, storage area and storage units via electronic door locks. In addition to the latest technology employed, this new addition is literally the “Greenest” facility Safeguard has built. To reduce the buildings carbon footprint a “Green Roof” which sustains living vegetation has also been installed.



“Safeguard is celebrating our 31st year in the New Orleans market and we are excited to expand our presence in the vibrant warehouse neighborhood,” said Mark Degner, Chief Executive Officer for Safeguard Self Storage.



"Safeguard is excited about this new expansion in New Orleans. In addition to this latest property the we have eleven additional developments in the pipeline that are under way including five in Florida, five in New York, and one in Philadelphia,” said Jim Goonan, Executive Vice President of Development for Safeguard Self Storage.



“Between the cutting edge technology and the environmentally conscious green roof, this latest facility raises the bar and exceeds expectations. We are excited to offer our customers the best that the self-storage industry has to offer,” said Ken Finlay, Executive Vice President of Operations.



Safeguard opened the Erato Street Addition on September 11, 2020 and it is managed by Brian Rinaldi, Facility Manager.



Kurt Kleindienst

504-779-2160



www.safeguardit.com



