Monterey County Workforce Development Board

30 Minutes with the California Conservation Corps - A Virtual Recruitment


Monterey County Workforce Development Board to host virtual event for the CCC on Wednesday, September 30th.

Salinas, CA, September 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Do you know a young person who is looking for work who doesn’t have much work experience? Be sure to invite him or her to register for 30 minutes with the California Conservation Corps on Wednesday, September 30th at 11am for a virtual job fair to learn all about opportunities with our local California Conservation Corps. Participants are asked to register in advance for the event on Eventbrite. The event is sponsored by the Monterey County Workforce Development Board and will also feature job seeker services available through America’s Job Center.

The CCC is seeking young people ages 18-25 interested in careers in conservation. The California Conservation Corps is the oldest and largest conservation corps in the country and develops thousands of young men and women into citizens with character, credentials and commitment.

Corps members have numerous special opportunities in the CCC, working on backcountry trails, improving fish habitat in cold streams and creeks, building in state parks, or participating in an AmeriCorps/CCC program. The California Conservation Corps is mandated to respond to natural or manmade disasters in California. Corps members have assisted with a variety of emergencies, including fires, floods, oil spills, earthquakes, and agricultural emergencies.

Along with their natural resource work, all Corps members advance their education in the CCC. In the last five years, more than 3,000 Corps members worked to complete their high school diplomas. The CCC offers two different scholarships for use after the CCC. In the CCC, participants have the opportunity to do something positive for the environment, their community and themselves.

The California Conservation Corps welcomes young individuals from all backgrounds. Once enrolled, expectations are high. Corps members emerge from the CCC with character, credentials and commitment. The CCC’s motto is intriguing, “Hard work, low pay, miserable conditions and more." Know someone who is up for the challenge? Don’t wait, register today for 30 minutes with the California Conservation Corps to learn more. Your future awaits.
Contact Information
Monterey County Workforce Development Board
Laura Kershner
(831) 796-3341
Contact
http://www.montereycountywdb.org/
344 Salinas Street, Suite 101, Salinas, CA 93901

