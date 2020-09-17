Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases JR-Tech Press Release

JR-Tech Ranked #20 Among World's Most Elite 501 Managed Service Providers for 2020

Allison.Francis@informa.com Lake Elsinore, CA, September 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Inland Empire based, JR-Tech has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers, ranking #20 on the prestigious 2020 annual Channel Futures MSP 501 list.For the 13th year running, MSPs from around the globe completed an exhaustive survey and application this spring to report product offerings, annual total and recurring revenues, profits, revenue mix, growth opportunities and company and customer demographic information. Applicants are ranked on a unique methodology that weights revenue figures according to long-term health and viability; commitment to recurring revenue; and operational efficiency.Channel Futures is pleased to name JR-Tech to the 2020 MSP 501.“While this is our third time being ranked in the MSP 501, we are pleased to have our hard work recognized by earning a spot in the top 20. To be included with the most elite MSP’s is a huge honor.” says Jarom Renfeldt, President of JR-Tech. “We have a great team of people at JR-Tech and awesome clients!”In the 13 years since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking list into a vibrant group of service providers, vendors, distributors, consultants and industry analysts working together to define the growing managed service opportunity.“For the third year running, the applicant pool for the annual MSP 501 has grown year-over-year, making this year’s list the most competitive in the survey’s history,” says Kris Blackmon, Senior Content Director at Channel Partners and Channel Futures. “The MSP 501 leveraged judgement methodology brand-new in 2020 to drill down into not just what makes a big managed service provider, but what makes a great managed service provider. The 2020 winners are truly the best examples of innovation, business acumen and strategic savvy on the planet. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2020 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of both the 501 and the thriving managed services sector.”The data collected by the annual MSP 501 program drives Channel Partners’s and Channel Futures’s market intelligence insights, creating robust data sets and data-based trend reports that support our editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies and educational offerings. It serves as a lynchpin to dozens of programs and initiatives.The complete 2020 MSP 501 list is available at Channel Futures.BackgroundThe 2020 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. Data was collected online from Mar. 1 through June 30, 2020. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.About JR-TechJR-Tech provides IT Service and Support as a leading Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) in the Inland Empire. Recognized globally three times in the MSP 501, JR-Tech specializes in cybersecurity protection featuring best in class unified threat management tools and industry best practices and procedures. JR-Tech has been thriving in complex IT environments since 2004.www.JR-Tech.com/msp-501Media Contact:Scott SmithMarketing Director, JR-Tech951-319-4040Scott.Smith@JR-Tech.comAbout Informa TechChannel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. We help drive the future by inspiring the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through our market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.Media Contact:Allison FrancisEditor, Channel Futures & Channel PartnersEditor, MSP 501Allison.Francis@informa.com Contact Information JR-Tech

www.jr-tech.com



